What's closed for the New Year's holiday?

Federal offices: Closed Friday
State offices: Closed Friday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday
High Point city offices: Closed Friday
County offices: Closed Friday
ABC stores: Closed Saturday
Schools: Closed through Monday. Classes resume Tuesday.
Greensboro Transit: GTA hourly service and Access GSO ending at 6 p.m. on Friday. No GTA or Access GSO service on Saturday. No HEAT service through Sunday.
High Point Transit: No service on Friday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: Monday's collection was on Tuesday. Tuesday's collection was on Wednesday.
High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.