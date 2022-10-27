What's in a new name? Hangar 1819 — formerly The Blind Tiger — will find out.

GREENSBORO — A new business is setting up in the building that formerly housed The Blind Tiger.

A sign for Hangar 1819 — a nod to the address at 1819 Spring Garden St. — is already in place.

The site near UNCG has been controversial because of three shootings that occurred on the property this year, including one that killed 19-year-old Pedro Alegria on July 31.

Kristofer Sunico, who is listed as the registered agent for Hangar 1819 LLC, said Tuesday that he was finishing up preparations for the business. Sunico has booked and/or promoted shows at several North Carolina clubs, including The Blind Tiger.

Jeff Strickland, a spokesman for the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, said Hangar 1819 has applied for alcohol permits.

“Commission staff are reviewing all the components of the application to determine whether it is appropriate for ABC permits to be issued to this business,” he said.

Hangar 1819 was formed on Aug. 5, according to the N.C. Secretary of State’s office. That’s just a day after the ABC Commission suspended The Blind Tiger’s alcohol permits. The commission cited the shootings in issuing the summary suspension.

“The disregard for safety by continuing sales and service of alcoholic beverages, despite the ongoing violence and repeated shootings causing serious injuries to patrons, creates a hazardous environment for all the public,” the ABC Commission wrote in its findings.

Greensboro police charged 28-year-old Jason Leonard, who was working security at The Blind Tiger, with second-degree murder in Alegria's death.

Affidavits and witness statements attached to the suspension order indicated that Alegria was part of a group involved in a fight with another group at the popular music venue.

Both groups were kicked out — and they continued to argue outside of the club. Leonard is accused of firing into the crowd, hitting Alegria in the neck.

The Blind Tiger’s owner, Bradford McCauley of Winston-Salem, was charged with failing to superintend and hiring unlicensed armed security. Its manager, Donald Beck Jr. of Greensboro, was charged with allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises and hiring unlicensed armed security. Leonard and Anthony Delaney, both of Greensboro, were charged with providing unlicensed armed security and allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises.

The Blind Tiger, which continued to operate without selling alcohol, is appealing the suspension of its alcohol permits. The case is scheduled to be heard by the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings on Dec. 19.

Meanwhile, an investigation by Greensboro’s Safety Review Board into the business after the July shooting has concluded, Assistant City Manager Trey Davis said.

Davis said the city found no major problems, noting that the business underwent a similar review after the two shooting incidents in April. The business, which was shut down for nearly a week that month, was able to reopen after safety and code violations were brought into compliance.

However, Davis said the history of shootings on the property could possibly affect Hanger 1819’s alcohol permit application.

Greensboro police can make a recommendation to the state about whether the venue’s ABC permit application should be approved, he said.

“One of the things that goes into play is the premises’ history,” Davis said.