When is it cold enough to open a warming center? In Greensboro, it's a touchy subject.

GREENSBORO — Twenty-five degrees or lower — for two hours or more. That’s essentially what triggers the opening of “white flag” warming centers in Guilford County.

For homeless advocates and city officials, that 25-degree standard seems too low — temperature-wise — and too high compassion-wise.

And with the forecast of brutally cold temperatures today, as the IRC opened a round-the-clock warming center on Thursday evening, it's brought into a focus a policy that some have questioned and is also confusing — especially because it's supposed to benefit the city's most vulnerable.

Is 26 degrees cold enough? A Cone Health emergency room doctor says people can suffer even at temperatures above 32 degrees, which is above freezing.

“You can become hypothermic or suffer injuries for a wide range of temperatures, even those above freezing,” Dr. Rob Lockwood said. “It's more about the time of exposure to a cold temperature.

“As the temperatures go down, the likelihood of injury goes up with more exposure to cold environments — particularly if you're wet and cold versus dry and cold. You’re risk of hypothermia or injury goes up much faster.”

The topic of raising that 25-degree threshold has come up at recent City Council meetings as officials grapple with how to keep people who are homeless warm this winter.

“I think we should have a more humane standard,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

Kristina Singleton, executive director of the Interactive Resource Center, said the 25-degree standard dates to when white flag programs first began and organizers came across military research.

“That was the number that they gave where it was proven that frostbite happened if you had … coexisting symptoms — diabetes, heart problems, things like that — and it became life endangering,” she said.

However, she said the IRC works with the Greensboro Fire Department’s emergency management team and the National Weather Service in Raleigh to help guide the organization on when to issue a white flag warning.

For example, the wind chill may not reach 25 degrees here. But because there is a chance that the temperature could be reached sooner, along with the rainy weather, “we were able to go ahead and pull a trigger to be open (Thursday) tonight,” she said.

She said the IRC is aware that 25 degrees is not an ideal trigger point. “The issue comes down to funding, organizational capacity and what that looks like for us.”

In other words, it is the 17 workers working at the IRC during the day who would have to staff the warming center at night, she said.

“We absolutely would agree with the temperature moving up,” Singleton said. “However, anything higher than that would put us doing instead of 30 days a year, it would likely move to … probably 90% of the days throughout the season.”

The city did have a network of winter emergency shelters that included cots for a time. However, those temporary shelters never came back after the COVID-19 pandemic, Singleton said.

“COVID really affected a lot of those (winter emergency) shelters at the churches because it was frequently volunteers that were retired,” she said. “Once COVID hit, and being over a certain age being even more dangerous if you were to get COVID, I think that’s when most of those stopped.”

The right temperature to open warming centers isn't the only number being questioned. So, too, is the number of homeless throughout the city. With an exact count hard to come by, it's made it difficult to know how many more homeless need help but aren't receiving it.

A federally mandated count of homeless people conducted last February totaled 426, including those unsheltered, sheltered and in transitional housing.

But Singleton thinks that number is likely closer to 2,000. “It’s just that point in time and it’s a matter of how many people you find,” she said.

However, Singleton said she couldn’t outright determine if there will be enough warm places for people to stay over the next few days. Some will stay on a friend’s couch while others will make their way to shelters such as Greensboro Urban Ministry, Room at the Inn or the YWCA or take advantage of the warming center.

“And then we also have people that choose to stay in their cars or choose to not come to the warming center,” she said.

The IRC receives $25,000 from the city to operate the white flag warming center. “Anything beyond that we rely on donations,” Singleton said.

That funding is especially important at this time of year, she said.

“There's multiple organizations that serve people experiencing homelessness in Greensboro that are closed over the holiday,” she said. “And homelessness does not stop because of a holiday. And I'm really, really proud of our staff for always stepping up, you know, leaving their children on Christmas morning to be able to come in and work at the IRC and help our community.”

Meanwhile, the city could open one or more temporary warming centers at recreation facilities if needed, Vaughan said.

“Some of that will be driven by power outages” Vaughan said. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are forecast this afternoon, increasing the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

Lockwood liked the possibility of multiple warming centers.

“Access to warming shelters is huge,” said Lockwood, who was already seeing people suffering from the cold at Moses Cone Hospital's emergency room on Thursday. “More than one if possible because if you’re already homeless, you probably don’t have resources for transportation either.

“I saw a gentleman today — a 49-year-old guy who came in wet, cold, who lives in a tent and it’s just freezing cold."