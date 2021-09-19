When is peak leaf season in North Carolina? Here's what you need to know.

In addition to High Country Host, here are some other sites that can help you plan your leaf-watching adventure:

The Appalachian State University Department of Biology's site, biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors, has a fall color map and articles on leaf color.

Grandfather Mountain, grandfather.com/category/fall-color-report, will have daily posts and photos on how the leaf colors are changing beginning later this month.

Sugar Mountain, https://seesugar.com/fall, posts weekly photos and updates about the colors in the area.

The Fall Color Guy at ASU posted in late August that he had driven the Blue Ridge Parkway from Blowing Rock to the Linn Cove Viaduct and noticed that some red maples had begun to turn.

The Fall Color Guy also had a prediction about the colors this fall.

“So far, we are in good shape with regard to the upcoming fall color season. We are not in a drought situation, we haven’t had unusually extreme temperatures, and the trees are looking good after a fairly mild summer.