Where are they now?: Dr. Brent McQuaid

Editor’s note: This week, we’re looking back at people whose stories captivated our attention. Yesterday, it was the area’s first female rabbi, and today it’s a doctor who was on the front lines of the pandemic. We want to know: Where are they now?

The annual spectacular light show along the streets of Sunset Hills includes the handiwork of neighbor Dr. Brent McQuaid, although contributing had not always been a priority for the Cone Health physician, whose other handiwork ended up in the pages of national medical publications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020 he oversaw turning a closed maternity hospital into an ICU-level campus for COVID patients.

“I hang Christmas bulbs,” McQuaid, Cone Health System’s director of critical care, said of a renewed passion.

“I love being a doctor and taking care of patients,” McQuaid said. “But going through the experience has in a good way re-centered my priorities.”

The former Women’s Hospital on Green Valley Drive opened as the country was in the throes of the first pandemic in a century and was believed to be the first, if only, one in a community to operate that way.

Across the country, hospitals took a variety of approaches to combat the surge of COVID-19 patients, including designating hospital wings expressly for that care.

It would mean changes big and small for the former maternity hospital, from re-configuring the ventilation in rooms so that air didn’t leak into the hallway but instead passed through a filter and was piped outside, to removing locks and door handles and replacing them with wave plates so staff had fewer touch points in the hospital.

Administrators also equipped staff with devices such as voice-controlled badges that could be worn under personal protective equipment for hands-free communication.

Spending time there was the man who spent five weeks on a ventilator.

“All the numbers told you there was no way he could survive, but yet he did,” McQuaid said.

There were others who fought hard and did not make it. There was so much death for a staff who fought hard to save them.

“There were times you felt helpless and hopeless,” McQuaid said. “I’m glad to have been part of that team, but it takes a real toll mentally, emotionally and physically — and it’s good to have that in the rear view mirror.”

Still, there’s no return to what normalcy might have looked like before the early days of COVID-19.

“I think it’s important to recognize that healthcare after the major waves of COVID is not the same,” McQuaid said.

The labor force and the lack of nurses on the floor or the number of phlebotomists available on a shift is a big obstacle for healthcare systems in caring for patients, while their emergency rooms are often full, he said. Although some issues were already on the radar of the healthcare industry, it has become harder, for example, to get some patients out of the hospital and into rehab or nursing homes, because they are also understaffed. There is a constant struggle with insurers, including Medicaid, which is for people without health insurance of their own, and how best to care for patients.

“We still have lots of problems to solve,” McQuaid said.

McQuaid still drives by the empty field where Green Valley once stood. His wife works nearby.

The building was later sold and demolished.

He said part of his recovery from the time spent at Green Valley included reading “The Second Mountain” by author David Brooks, which puts a person’s achievements and values in perspective. It reiterated what he already knew.

“What matters more than anything is the relationship I have with others around me,” McQuaid said.