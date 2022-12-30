Where are they now? Greensboro attorney Drew Brown is 'loving life' after making a big change

Editor’s note: This week, we’re looking back at people whose stories captivated our attention, including the area’s first female rabbi, a doctor on the front lines of the pandemic and a husband whose tragic loss touched the community. We want to know: Where are they now?

The civil litigator and hard-charging, Type-A personality with piercing eyes and a slow, infectious smile, has been attached to some of the most mundane but successful cases to go through the courts.

Recognized as a "Top Young Lawyer in North Carolina," Drew Brown didn't have very many complaints about life. But his mind couldn't shut down at night.

A first vodka to get to sleep became several.

"My mind's got a little gerbil in it that runs around like a little race car, especially at night," Brown explained. "And when I try to go to sleep, it doesn't work — especially if I have a big hearing."

He mentioned the dilemma to co-workers.

Still, it wasn't like he was showing up to work drunk.

He was in bed by 8 p.m. and by 4 a.m. it was out of his system.

But his reliance on alcohol to sleep was concerning others around him.

He went into rehab.

"We're pulling for you," wrote an attorney at a competing firm on a card he's kept.

Brown hasn't been apprehensive about sharing his stint with clients.

"I'm a human being like everyone else, and when you have a problem you have to ask for help," he said.

That was three years ago. And 30 pounds ago.

"Life is a lot easier and a lot more fun," Brown said after one of his annual holiday pedicures with his girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter, Sophia Ferguson.

Staying sober is something he works on daily.

When he got back to the city after rehab, Brown started sleeping at the house of a neighbor.

They'd watch basketball and go to sleep, he said with a laugh. His friends and partners and family wanted him to sleep in someone else's house — and he was fine with that.

He still carries an eclectic case load.

Brown sues other lawyers for malpractice, which few litigators will do, but has also fought pro bono to get an elderly couple's life savings back and other cases that involve everyday people. He also has worked on behalf of victims' families to change how the Guilford County Sheriff's Office initiates car chases stemming from a horrific accident that shook the city in 2017.

He just beat one of those out-of-state automobile title loan companies before the N.C. Appeals Court. He's fought the ones that charge interest rates to North Carolina residents that are higher than the state allows and has helped a legion of them get treble damages in some cases. At the moment he's watching his phone for the company's appeal before the North Carolina Supreme Court.

"I'm just loving life," Brown said.