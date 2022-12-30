Editor’s note: This week, we’re looking back at people whose stories captivated our attention. Tuesday, it was the area’s first female rabbi, and Wednesday it was a doctor on the front lines of the pandemic. We want to know: Where are they now?

Joseph Ross had a whole life planned out with college sweetheart Kristen Almand Ross.

Just 30, Kristen, who wanted to be a librarian, had been working in UNCG’s digital library collection while pregnant with son Ian. Daughter Elizabeth was 3.

Ian was born on Feb. 21, 2013, after 20 hours of labor.

Kristen had gone home seemingly healthy. Almost a week later, she figured the searing pain in her head was perhaps another migraine.

It wasn’t.

A CT scan showed a rare postpartum brain hemorrhage.

Days later, Kristen was dead.

The News & Record wrote about Ross after friends across social media were trying to raise money for the family. He and Kristen were part-time instructors at UNCG without benefits and carrying student loan debt.

Ross, who wanted to be a college professor, was working on a doctorate.

His church family and the whole community, it seemed, pitched in.

Neighbors would cut his grass. Drop off food. Clean his house.

“I didn’t have to buy diapers for two years,” Ross said.

Two years later, he started dating.

“After Kristen died, I could not imagine ever being with someone else,” Joseph said. “Just trying to imagine that felt like I was being disloyal somehow — like I wasn’t being faithful to her and the life that we shared together. I had to wait until I didn’t feel that way anymore.”

Some lasted a few dates. Others just a first date.

Then came Lauren.

A mutual friend had introduced them.

The third-grade teacher at Elizabeth’s school was working on a doctorate in educational leadership at High Point University after having earned a degree in English from UNCG and a master’s in elementary education at Elon University. When she told the friend it was OK to pass her telephone number, even her great-aunt had unwittingly piled on, asking her if she knew what became of the man in the newspaper whose wife had died.

“It was almost like God was nudging me the whole time. ‘Hey, Lauren. Pay attention to this guy,’ “ Lauren would say with a laugh.

He immediately felt a connection to her. She was an extrovert to his introvert. While he was a people watcher, she talked to everyone in the room.

Joseph didn’t introduce her to the children — although they spent a lot of time talking about them — for months. By then, Joseph was smitten but also cautious.

He did not want the children, especially Elizabeth, to become attached if he didn’t feel like it was going to be a long-term relationship that was going to lead to marriage.

Lauren was a nurturer, providing balance to their lives.

Joseph watched as Ian often ended up in Lauren’s lap.

He saw Elizabeth chatting away while Lauren painted her nails.

He had fallen in love, too.

One day, Elizabeth told her dad she wanted Lauren to be “her mommy.”

“She was 7, and she was basically giving me her endorsement,” Joseph said.

Lauren had, by then, fallen in love with Joseph and the two kids.

They married in 2016.

Now it’s Joseph, Lauren, Elizabeth, Ian, Zane and 2-year-old Lillian, whom everybody calls “Little Lauren” in their expanded brood.

Elizabeth, who has been given her biological mother’s jewelry, is a ninth grader and the stage manager of the drama club at her school. She’s also in the school chorus, which has a trip to Broadway in the spring.

Ian, who was later diagnosed on the autistic spectrum, is gifted in math. And he loves video games.

Zane, also on the autism spectrum, has needed a lot of support after developmental delays.

“He just needs a lot of structure and a lot of routine,” Ross said. “He’s a sweet wonderful boy.”

Joseph, who earned his doctorate in history in 2018, is a full-time visiting assistant professor at Wake Forest University and continues teaching at UNCG and UNC in Chapel Hill. Lauren, an assistant principal, finished her doctorate in educational leadership during the pandemic.

“She never treated Elizabeth and Ian as her stepchildren,” Ross said of Lauren. “We don’t even use that term in our family.”