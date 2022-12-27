Where is Rabbi Susie Tendler, Greensboro's first female rabbi?

Where are they now? This week, we're looking back at people whose stories captivated our attention. Today it's the area’s first female rabbi, and tomorrow it's a doctor who battled COVID-19. We want to know: Where are they now?

New rabbinical school graduate Susie Tendler didn't have the experience of some other candidates for the Greensboro synagogue looking to add a rabbi to oversee religious education.

But she had qualities that weren't measured on a resume, according to the search committee at Beth David Synagogue.

Rabbi Eli Havivi, the senior religious leader at the synagogue at the time, said he knew that the day he met her.

"She has a good spark — of spirit, and of personality," said Havivi, who is now one of her mentors. "She is bright and engaging. She looks you in the eye, and she sees you, and then she speaks.

Now married to Ross Sadoff, she became the first female rabbi at a synagogue in the city and one of the first in the state in 2004.

It wasn't until recently when one of her two young daughters proclaimed she didn't want to be a rabbi that her own achievements came into focus for her.

"She was probably 7, and she proclaimed that when she grows up she doesn’t want to be a rabbi," Tendler recently recalled with a laugh. "She said, 'I have much bigger dreams and aspirations.' And my answer was, 'Hold on, little lady, there were no female rabbis when I was born.' "

Tendler had known some of the first women to be ordained.

"It was only then I realized that I was still a part of such a minority and paving a path for others," she said.

Tendler's faith was always strong.

Growing up in the small town of Woodbridge, Va., where she was the only Jewish child in her class and one of three in her school (counting her two brothers), she was excused from the elementary school chorus for months at a time because the Christmas songs practiced for the holidays were more than words to her.

Though a devout Jew, she attended mass with her best friend at the local Catholic church every week.

Only she never closed her eyes in prayer. She never took Communion.

Her friend, in turn, attended Friday night service at Tendler's synagogue.

"My parents always encouraged us to be open-minded and respectful and tolerant of other people, of knowing and experiencing," Tendler said.

The rabbi at her bat mitzvah was Judith Abrams, one of the first 100 female rabbis in the country.

Tendler attended the Alexander Muss High School in Israel right before the Persian Gulf War, when many American students were afraid to visit.

She was the first student to return to Alexander Muss as a teacher, and the other teachers became her mentors.

"Because I had so many different influences, I was able to find my own voice," Tendler said.

Tendler had met her then-boyfriend Ross Sadoff while in graduate school, but they discretely dated while in Greensboro.

"Neither of us believe in public displays of affection. ... It’s also fun to catch each other’s eye from across the room,” Tendler said. "So much of your life is public that that’s something that’s very private."

Tendler now lives in Canada where she serves as the senior rabbi at Beth Tikvah Congregation in Richmond, British Columbia, which is just south of Vancouver and the second largest area of Jewish population in that province.

She co-chairs the Resolutions Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly and the Faith and Culture Committee of the Mayor’s Council Against Hate.

After leaving Greensboro, she was an associate rabbi at Congregation Beth El in Norfolk, Va., then served as the first female rabbi of B’nai Zion Congregation in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while serving on the faculty of Camp Ramah Darom each summer.

Her aspiration has remained the same over the years.

"I just want to continually be able to open doors and connect people to the depth and richness of our tradition, to help people access our traditions at poignant moments in their lives," Tendler said.