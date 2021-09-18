Which COVID-19 test should you take? Here's what you need to know.

GREENSBORO — What is the best COVID-19 test for you?

That can depend on a variety of factors, including when you were exposed, if you want to administer it yourself, even your age can be a factor.

Let’s start with the basics.

Dr. Cynthia Snider, an infectious disease specialist at Cone Health, said there’s two types of tests: antigen and polymerase chain reaction, better known as PCR.

Both are highly accurate, above 95%, she said, but circumstances can dictate which one is the most helpful.

Rapid tests, which have turnaround time of about 15 minutes, are antigen tests and require a nose swab, she said.

Antigen tests, which look for molecules on the surface of the virus, are sold at drug stores and online.

“They are meant for folks that have had symptoms for four days or less,” Snider said. Some of the over-the-counter antigen tests include two swabs, which allows someone to test on different days.