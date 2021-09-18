Which COVID-19 test should you take? Here's what you need to know.

GREENSBORO — What is the best COVID-19 test for you?
That can depend on a variety of factors, including when you were exposed, if you want to administer it yourself, even your age can be a factor.
Let’s start with the basics.
Dr. Cynthia Snider, an infectious disease specialist at Cone Health, said there’s two types of tests: antigen and polymerase chain reaction, better known as PCR.
Both are highly accurate, above 95%, she said, but circumstances can dictate which one is the most helpful.
Rapid tests, which have turnaround time of about 15 minutes, are antigen tests and require a nose swab, she said.
Antigen tests, which look for molecules on the surface of the virus, are sold at drug stores and online.
“They are meant for folks that have had symptoms for four days or less,” Snider said. Some of the over-the-counter antigen tests include two swabs, which allows someone to test on different days.
Snider said if the antigen test is performed too soon after exposure to the virus, like the day of, there may not be enough viral replication for the test to pick it up. But, as the virus replicates, a test taken a day or two later is more able to detect it, she said.
However, if the exposure has been repeated, like with someone in your household or multiple meetings with a person known to be infected, Snider advises to take the test immediately.
Because the delta variant’s viral load is so great, Snider said the antigen tests are more sensitive to picking it up than the variants that made the rounds last year.
“The delta strain is the predominant strain right now, about 90%,” she said.
The PCR test is designed to detect very specific areas of the viral genome.
These also are available in stores or online, but you’ll have to send the sample out to get the result.
However, if you get one through your doctor’s office, the results might be available within a couple of hours, Snider said.
PCR tests also are used at community testing sites. Results from these sites can take longer, from 24 to 36 hours, because it is sent to an outside lab, Snider said.
At-home PCR kits are sold online and also are available free from the Guilford County Health Department. People with disabilities can get them delivered for free in some counties, including Guilford, Rockingham, Randolph and Alamance counties.
Visit the HealthyGuilford.com website and click on "How To Get Tested" for more information.
“The PCR test is generally more sensitive,” Snider said. “That means even if you’ve had symptoms for five days, it probably can still pick up the COVID particles.”
The PCR test can be done with either a nose swab or with about a tablespoon of saliva.
Snider also said about a quarter of pediatric cases — people 17 and younger — are asymptomatic, which makes it difficult to determine when they were exposed.
Because of this, the PCR test might be the better choice for testing, she said.
“The antigen testing does help … but if it’s a negative test, you still may want to consider getting a PCR test,” she said.
Snider said both the PCR and the antigen tests are highly accurate as long as they’re performed correctly. There are instances of false-positive tests, Snider said.
“We do occasionally see it,” she said, “but it's not any significant amount.”
Catching the disease early also could prevent a hospital stay, Snider said.
People diagnosed within seven days of the onset of symptoms and who have high risk factors are candidates for monoclonal antibodies therapy.
The treatment is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration under emergency use. It uses monoclonal antibodies made in a laboratory to fight a particular infection — in this case, the virus that causes COVID-19.
“By receiving the monoclonal antibodies,” Snider said, “that protects you from getting hospitalized. And then also, gives you immunity for 90 days."
Regardless of which test you take, Snider said if you’re taking it at home, be sure to follow the instructions to get an accurate test result.
If you test positive, Snider said you should self-isolate, report it to the health department and tell your close contacts to get tested as well.
If you test negative but continue showing significant symptoms, such as a fever and/or cough, Snider recommended seeing a doctor to rule out other conditions such as pneumonia.
She also asked that people seeking professionally administered COVID-19 tests consider choosing a community testing site or a pharmacy in lieu of going to the emergency department. Hospital emergency departments throughout the Triad have been busy treating COVID-19 patients, as well as other emergency health conditions.
Instead, she asks people to go to one of the community vaccination sites or a pharmacy that’s offering the tests.
To find a testing site in your area, visit https://tinyurl.com/nccovidtests.
Still, Snider said, whether you’re positive or negative for COVID-19, you should get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Vaccination is still so important,” she said.
To find a vaccination site, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.