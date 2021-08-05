 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Which Guilford County businesses are asking for vaccination proof?
0 Comments
top story

Which Guilford County businesses are asking for vaccination proof?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Scuppernong Books in Greensboro is asking people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination if they want to eat or drink in the downtown bookstore.

Are there other Guilford County businesses setting similar vaccination requirements for patrons? Let us know if you’ve seen anything similar in the area. Contact reporter Jamie Biggs at jamie.biggs@greeensboro.com.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

US to require COVID-19 shots for foreign visitors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News