Which Guilford County businesses are asking for vaccination proof?

Scuppernong Books in Greensboro is asking people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination if they want to eat or drink in the downtown bookstore.
Are there other Guilford County businesses setting similar vaccination requirements for patrons? Let us know if you’ve seen anything similar in the area. Contact reporter Jamie Biggs at jamie.biggs@greeensboro.com.
