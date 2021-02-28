 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Which rental and utility assistance agencies will handle COVID relief applications and dispense assistance in Greensboro?
0 comments
featured

Which rental and utility assistance agencies will handle COVID relief applications and dispense assistance in Greensboro?

{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Relief is still a month away, but Greensboro has now named the four agencies that will distribute rental and utility assistance to help people financially affected by COVID-19.

Earlier this month the Greensboro City Council accepted $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

On Tuesday, council will consider a resolution that apportions the money to nonprofits that will handle applications and dispense the assistance.

Caitlin Bowers of Greensboro’s Neighborhood Development Department said the city is working out the program and will be ready to accept applications by the end of March. When the program goes into effect, residents in need will be able to apply through any of the agencies, which will be using identical applications.

Bowers said in an email, “we hope to serve at least 1,000 households with this new round of ... Treasury funding by December 31, 2021. The number served depends on the extent of the need (i.e. arrears owed, prospective rent needed) of each applicant household.”

She said “the average need per household is anticipated to be approximately $5,500.”

Here’s how the money will be divided:

$1.4 million for the Greensboro Housing Coalition.

$3 million for Greensboro Urban Ministry.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

$811,229 for Housing Consultants Group

$3.4 million for the Salvation Army of Greensboro.

On Feb. 7, Guilford County launched a different $8 million program for people who have struggled to make rent or pay their utilities during the pandemic.

The program is funded by $7.2 million from Treasury and $747,000 approved by the Board of Commissioners.

The Guilford County program applies only to people living outside the Greensboro city limits, including the city of High Point and other smaller cities.

To be eligible, one or more members of a household must:

Qualify for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

To prove you are eligible, you must provide:

Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or other official document.

Copy of a rent statement or lease agreement and/or utility bills showing a past-due amount.

Verification of household income with proof of financial hardship for the previous two months. These can include paystubs, a letter of termination or furlough and unemployment benefits.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 28

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News