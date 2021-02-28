Which rental and utility assistance agencies will handle COVID relief applications and dispense assistance in Greensboro?

GREENSBORO — Relief is still a month away, but Greensboro has now named the four agencies that will distribute rental and utility assistance to help people financially affected by COVID-19.

Earlier this month the Greensboro City Council accepted $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

On Tuesday, council will consider a resolution that apportions the money to nonprofits that will handle applications and dispense the assistance.

Caitlin Bowers of Greensboro’s Neighborhood Development Department said the city is working out the program and will be ready to accept applications by the end of March. When the program goes into effect, residents in need will be able to apply through any of the agencies, which will be using identical applications.

Bowers said in an email, “we hope to serve at least 1,000 households with this new round of ... Treasury funding by December 31, 2021. The number served depends on the extent of the need (i.e. arrears owed, prospective rent needed) of each applicant household.”

She said “the average need per household is anticipated to be approximately $5,500.”

Here’s how the money will be divided: