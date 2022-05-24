While baby formula shortage drags on, Triad health officials offer this advice

GREENSBORO — While it's unclear how difficult it is to find baby formula in the Triad amid a nationwide shortage, local physicians and health officials are monitoring the situation and offering support.

"We have not received any numbers as far as families being affected in Guilford County," Kenya Smith Godette, a spokeswoman for the Guilford County Health Department, said Tuesday in an email.

The state has announced it's broadening access to formula for families who use the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — also known as WIC. Godette said the health department and area WIC providers are keeping a close eye on communications from state health officials.

There have been no updates, however, about any shipments of additional formula to North Carolina, she said.

The formula shortage followed Abbott Nutrition's closure of the nation's largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan just over three months ago due to safety issues. The Associated Press reported that U.S. regulators and Abbott Nutrition hope to reopen the Michigan plant next week, but it will take about two months before formula is ready for delivery.

Until more product is available, health officials and physicians in the Triad have posted information online for mothers and others caring for babies.

For mothers breastfeeding, pediatricians are suggesting they continue to do so. For mothers who are planning to return to work, pediatricians advise they may want to consider ways to continue providing breast milk.

Cone Health, Novant and other area health systems have lactation consultants who are available to work with mothers about any questions or concerns.

Health officials also recognize that breastfeeding is not an option for everyone who is caring for babies. Foster parents, for instance, must rely on formula to ensure babies are getting the nutrition they need.

Because it's unclear how long the shortage may last, medical experts suggest that parents talk to their baby's pediatrician about a feeding plan, especially if the baby has been consuming specialized or hypoallergenic formula.

Also, don't try to make homemade formula, doctors say.

"We do not recommend it," said Dr. Catherine Ohmstede, a pediatrician with Novant Health, noting that it could be dangerous to babies.

Although formulas have different tastes and smells, it's typically safe to switch to a new formula, she added.

Cone Health pediatrician Dr. Kaye Gable says there is no risk to changing formula from one brand to the other as long as they are the same class of formula — cow’s milk protein, soy protein, hydrolyzed protein (hypoallergenic) and amino acid formula.

Local and state health experts also recommend the following:

• Do not dilute baby formula to stretch it out because that could be dangerous to the baby's health.

• Do not give toddler formula to a baby before their first birthday.

• Only buy formula from reputable retailers, not from unknown individuals, online resellers or from overseas. How formula is stored and shipped can impact its safety.

• Avoid informal "milk sharing" or uncertified milk banks.