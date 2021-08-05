While Guilford commissioners ponder new gun rules, some think 'you can't stop stupid'

GREENSBORO — The more than 20 people who spoke for and against new shooting regulations in Guilford County agreed on one thing: They’re opposed to people who use their guns in dangerous, inconsiderate ways.
But that’s about all they agreed on Thursday night.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is considering beefing up an ordinance that currently loosely regulates how people can shoot guns on private property outside city limits.
A version of the ordinance was released two weeks ago after county attorneys crafted the draft.
Since then, commissioners and residents have had conversations and one private meeting to refine the substance of the ordinance.
Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said Thursday before a public hearing began that the board would not take a vote until those discussions had reached a reasonable compromise that would please most people.
But Thursday night was given to people who feel aggrieved by target shooters in the county and feel concerned their rights may be threatened.
Jeff Lowdermilk, one of those who supports the new ordinance, said he has grown up in the McLeansville area and hunted quail. Those days are gone, he said, with the increasingly dense housing developments that are filling the county.
“There aren’t no more quail in McLeansville due to the development,” Lowdermilk said. “The McLeansville that I grew up in is not the same. It’s more populated. It’s not a good thing or a bad thing. It’s just a fact.”
Lowdermilk said that inconsiderate or dangerous gun owners have soured his attitude toward lenient county regulations. One of his dogs was wounded in the leg by careless people shooting guns, he said.
One day, while on a tractor, he heard gunshots and realized his machine had been hit by a bullet.
As a former Greensboro police officer, Lowdermilk said he’s a strong supporter of gun rights. But the county should be allowed to regulate and force gun owners to shoot at targets protected by berms or other backstops.
“I have shot in the county, but I didn’t know the ordinance. I found it to be very vague,” he said. “I hope nobody’s opposed to the backstop. All we’re talking about is a mound of dirt.”
The proposed ordinance requires that shooting ranges lie at least 150 yards from any nearby road, street or highway and must use a clearly-defined berm or barrier behind and around a target.
That requirement can be waived if residents within 150 yards sign written permission for the target shooting.
The proposed ordinance offers a variety of other broad restrictions on firearms use in the county but by no means prohibits their use.
What’s new is the penalties. A violator can be found guilty of a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500. The county could also levy a civil penalty of an additional $500.
The county hopes the law can prevent other incidents like the one earlier this summer when a man was struck in the head while dining at Sedgefield Country Club. He wasn’t seriously injured.
Paul Minehart said 150 yards is not an unreasonable separation for high-velocity bullets and gun owners shouldn’t object to regulations.
“Go to a shooting range where people don’t mind that,” Minehart said. “I have friends who own 100-acre properties. I take my AK and go for it. It is an issue of quality of life and respect and safety.”
Brooks Langley, who belongs to the McLeansville Wildlife Club, said he is not a fan of the proposed ordinance. “We all want gun safety, but I’m going to tell you right now: You can’t stop stupid.”
The packed room erupted in clapping and cheers. Alston had to stop the meeting twice to remind people to refrain from clapping or yelling during the hearing.
Alston said he may convene a committee of commissioners and residents to create a new version of the ordinance before the commissioners take a vote.
