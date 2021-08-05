While Guilford commissioners ponder new gun rules, some think 'you can't stop stupid'

“There aren’t no more quail in McLeansville due to the development,” Lowdermilk said. “The McLeansville that I grew up in is not the same. It’s more populated. It’s not a good thing or a bad thing. It’s just a fact.”

Lowdermilk said that inconsiderate or dangerous gun owners have soured his attitude toward lenient county regulations. One of his dogs was wounded in the leg by careless people shooting guns, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One day, while on a tractor, he heard gunshots and realized his machine had been hit by a bullet.

As a former Greensboro police officer, Lowdermilk said he’s a strong supporter of gun rights. But the county should be allowed to regulate and force gun owners to shoot at targets protected by berms or other backstops.

“I have shot in the county, but I didn’t know the ordinance. I found it to be very vague,” he said. “I hope nobody’s opposed to the backstop. All we’re talking about is a mound of dirt.”

The proposed ordinance requires that shooting ranges lie at least 150 yards from any nearby road, street or highway and must use a clearly-defined berm or barrier behind and around a target.

That requirement can be waived if residents within 150 yards sign written permission for the target shooting.