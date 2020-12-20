Whitsett man dies in three-vehicle crash on U.S. 70, Burlington police say

BURLINGTON — A 23-year-old Whitsett man died Sunday in a three-vehicle crash, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Brandon Jeffrey Schronce was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

At 5:48 pm, Burlington police, firefighters and Alamance County EMS were dispatched to the crash in the 700 block of U.S. 70 (North Church Street). Officers determined that Schronce was driving east in a 1996 Honda Civic when another vehicle attempted to change lanes and collided with the Honda, causing it spin and strike the rear of a delivery van.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, but the investigation is still ongoing, according to the release.

U.S. 70 was closed from Richmond Avenue to Fulton Street for approximately five hours.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or use the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.