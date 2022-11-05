Who should be Guilford's next sheriff? It's now down to Rogers, Byrd — and voters.

Rogers says criticism has been unfairly lobbed at him. His deputies are patrolling the communities, but his concern has to be from the core of the county to the outlying areas.

"When they see a deputy writing a ticket in Greensboro it is because they see a violation that needs to be dealt with," Rogers explained. "When they see us 'filling in' with other law enforcement, it's not wasting time."

The law enforcement agencies throughout the community are working together to make it safer — despite city and county boundaries, he asserted.

"We are all here to fight crime," Rogers said.

He points to recent statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice which show a drop in crime across the county from 17% to 11% from 2019 to 2021.

"That's not just law enforcement, that's community engagement," Rogers explained.

He credits the "phenomenal job" of local law enforcement and the role that his office is playing, such as through the Guilford County Sheriff's roundtable, which he initiated during his administration to give the public and others a pipeline to officials.

Rogers said he's also proud of the work that has gone into specialized teams which have helped take $4 million in illegal drugs off the streets in the last few years.

"We just need to continue the momentum," Rogers said.