Who should be Guilford's next sheriff? It's now down to Rogers, Byrd — and voters.

GREENSBORO — The first-term sheriff and the longtime law enforcement officer who wants to unseat him took two distinct routes to Election Day.
Phil Byrd started in the Guilford County Sheriff's Office 30 years ago and over the years commanded every major department in the agency — personnel and training, internal affairs, school resource officers and field operations.
Danny Rogers, too, put in his time. He spent a year with the sheriff's office and then the High Point Police Department before twice going up against the longtime sheriff who typically ran with bipartisan support. It was a lopsided loss the first time. But Rogers won the second time he ran against then-Sheriff BJ Barnes. Now it's Sheriff Danny Rogers. And he says his work isn't done.
****
Rogers, a first-term incumbent, was one of nine candidates in the primary — the largest group of challengers in recent memory. The former sheriff’s deputy owns a janitorial/landscaping company and a restaurant/food truck business.
Byrd, who started his career as a detention officer at the Guilford County jail and later as a patrol officer, narcotics officer and a criminal investigator, says the department lacks responsible leadership.
"I have not seen a time when experience matters more than ever," Byrd said. "We need the experience of someone who has worked through the divisions and understands the dynamics of the sheriff's department."
The sheriff's office has a $73 million budget and 600 employees.
The pandemic led to 2020 being a tough year for law enforcement agencies across the country, both candidates agree. But Byrd says missteps started even before that with the sheriff's office dismissing a large number of workers when Rogers took office. That has led to sustained problems — retention being the most dire.
Morale also dropped, he said, when Rogers let people go who he thought might remain loyal to the previous sheriff.
"When you are a sheriff on your first day you are going to set your four years based on what you do — your leadership in action," Byrd said. "You cannot run a successful sheriff’s office on fear. You run a sheriff’s office on trust and loyalty."
Byrd says residents in the county complain about having fewer officers on patrol when they're in fact working somewhere within the city limits.
"They ask when will we see those officers back in our communities," Byrd said.
To that end, Byrd says stabilizing the department's workforce needs to be a priority.
"We need to build morale. We need to empower officers to do their jobs," Byrd said.
****
Rogers says criticism has been unfairly lobbed at him. His deputies are patrolling the communities, but his concern has to be from the core of the county to the outlying areas.
"When they see a deputy writing a ticket in Greensboro it is because they see a violation that needs to be dealt with," Rogers explained. "When they see us 'filling in' with other law enforcement, it's not wasting time."
The law enforcement agencies throughout the community are working together to make it safer — despite city and county boundaries, he asserted.
"We are all here to fight crime," Rogers said.
He points to recent statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice which show a drop in crime across the county from 17% to 11% from 2019 to 2021.
"That's not just law enforcement, that's community engagement," Rogers explained.
He credits the "phenomenal job" of local law enforcement and the role that his office is playing, such as through the Guilford County Sheriff's roundtable, which he initiated during his administration to give the public and others a pipeline to officials.
Rogers said he's also proud of the work that has gone into specialized teams which have helped take $4 million in illegal drugs off the streets in the last few years.
"We just need to continue the momentum," Rogers said.
The sheriff says he has been concerned about the detention area, which has been a focal point for both candidates. But he says that the factors other agencies are dealing with — retention being one of them — is a challenge at the jail as well. He says that is not a reflection of the department, but the times.
But he's working every day to make improvements.
"The county deserves that," Rogers said.