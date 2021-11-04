Who won in Tuesday's municipal elections?

Neither of Guilford County’s major cities was on the ballot Tuesday, but elections took place in the smaller towns in the county and in neighboring areas. Here’s a quick summary of those races:

Burlington

Jim Butler defeated incumbent Ian Baltutis to become mayor. Butler took 57.5% of the vote and Baltutis had 42%, according to complete but unofficial results at the State Board of Elections website.

Ronnie Wall (29.6%) and incumbent Harold Owen (28.2%) won seats on the City Council.

Gibsonville

The Board of Aldermen added new members with these top two votegetters: Bryant Crisp (28.3%) and Paul Thompson (24.4%).

Jamestown

Mayor Lynn Montgomery retained her seat by beating challenger Robert Edward Frederick 73.1% to 26.6%.

Voters reelected all four incumbents to the Town Council: Martha Stafford Wolfe (21.9%), Rebecca Mann Rayborn (19.8%), Lawrence C. Straughn (18.3%) and John L. Capes (16.4%).

Kernersville

Mayor Dawn Morgan (63.5%) beat challenger Jenny Ingram Fulton (36.1%), a current member of the Board of Aldermen.