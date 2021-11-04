Who won in Tuesday's municipal elections?

Neither of Guilford County’s major cities was on the ballot Tuesday, but elections took place in the smaller towns in the county and in neighboring areas. Here’s a quick summary of those races:
Burlington
Jim Butler defeated incumbent Ian Baltutis to become mayor. Butler took 57.5% of the vote and Baltutis had 42%, according to complete but unofficial results at the State Board of Elections website.
Ronnie Wall (29.6%) and incumbent Harold Owen (28.2%) won seats on the City Council.
Gibsonville
The Board of Aldermen added new members with these top two votegetters: Bryant Crisp (28.3%) and Paul Thompson (24.4%).
Jamestown
Mayor Lynn Montgomery retained her seat by beating challenger Robert Edward Frederick 73.1% to 26.6%.
Voters reelected all four incumbents to the Town Council: Martha Stafford Wolfe (21.9%), Rebecca Mann Rayborn (19.8%), Lawrence C. Straughn (18.3%) and John L. Capes (16.4%).
Kernersville
Mayor Dawn Morgan (63.5%) beat challenger Jenny Ingram Fulton (36.1%), a current member of the Board of Aldermen.
Five were elected to the Board of Aldermen: Bill Apple (13.1%), John Barrow (12.2%), incumbent Joe Pinnix (11.8%), incumbent Chris Thompson (10.6%) and James (J.R.) Gorham (10.4%).
Oak Ridge
Voters reelected two members to the Town Council: Ann Schneider (40.1%) and Jim Kinneman (30.9%).
Pleasant Ridge
Mayor Dean Maddox (93.6%) and incumbent council members Kim Rayle (51.7%) and Jamie Lockhart (46.6%) faced no challengers.
Sedalia
Voters picked newcomer Serita L. Faison (26.2%) to serve with incumbents Ophelia Jones (22.4%) and Shinita Wrenwick (21.2%) on the Town Council.
Stokesdale
Mike Crawford (58.5%) defeated incumbent John Flynt (41%) for mayor. Tim Jones easily took the one open seat on the Town Council with 48.9% of the vote.
Summerfield
In a battle of former mayors, Tim Sessoms (58%) came out on top over Gail Dunham (41.6%). Current Mayor BJ Barnes did not run again.
Meanwhile, two new members joined the Town Council with John Doggett (27.7%) and Janelle Robinson (25.8%) getting the most votes out of the four people who ran.
Whitsett
Voters reelected incumbents Lee (Monk) Greeson (51.1%) and Cindy Wheeler (48.8%) to the Town Council.