 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who won in Tuesday's municipal elections?
0 Comments
top story

Who won in Tuesday's municipal elections?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Neither of Guilford County’s major cities was on the ballot Tuesday, but elections took place in the smaller towns in the county and in neighboring areas. Here’s a quick summary of those races:

Burlington

Jim Butler defeated incumbent Ian Baltutis to become mayor. Butler took 57.5% of the vote and Baltutis had 42%, according to complete but unofficial results at the State Board of Elections website.

Ronnie Wall (29.6%) and incumbent Harold Owen (28.2%) won seats on the City Council.

Gibsonville

The Board of Aldermen added new members with these top two votegetters: Bryant Crisp (28.3%) and Paul Thompson (24.4%).

Jamestown

Mayor Lynn Montgomery retained her seat by beating challenger Robert Edward Frederick 73.1% to 26.6%.

Voters reelected all four incumbents to the Town Council: Martha Stafford Wolfe (21.9%), Rebecca Mann Rayborn (19.8%), Lawrence C. Straughn (18.3%) and John L. Capes (16.4%).

Kernersville

Mayor Dawn Morgan (63.5%) beat challenger Jenny Ingram Fulton (36.1%), a current member of the Board of Aldermen.

Five were elected to the Board of Aldermen: Bill Apple (13.1%), John Barrow (12.2%), incumbent Joe Pinnix (11.8%), incumbent Chris Thompson (10.6%) and James (J.R.) Gorham (10.4%).

Oak Ridge

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Voters reelected two members to the Town Council: Ann Schneider (40.1%) and Jim Kinneman (30.9%).

Pleasant Ridge

Mayor Dean Maddox (93.6%) and incumbent council members Kim Rayle (51.7%) and Jamie Lockhart (46.6%) faced no challengers.

Sedalia

Voters picked newcomer Serita L. Faison (26.2%) to serve with incumbents Ophelia Jones (22.4%) and Shinita Wrenwick (21.2%) on the Town Council.

Stokesdale

Mike Crawford (58.5%) defeated incumbent John Flynt (41%) for mayor. Tim Jones easily took the one open seat on the Town Council with 48.9% of the vote.

Summerfield

In a battle of former mayors, Tim Sessoms (58%) came out on top over Gail Dunham (41.6%). Current Mayor BJ Barnes did not run again.

Meanwhile, two new members joined the Town Council with John Doggett (27.7%) and Janelle Robinson (25.8%) getting the most votes out of the four people who ran.

Whitsett

Voters reelected incumbents Lee (Monk) Greeson (51.1%) and Cindy Wheeler (48.8%) to the Town Council.

Sedgefield Sanitary District

All four incumbents were reelected to the board: Dennis G. Howard (22.3%), Ron Hickman (21.3%), Bob Stout (21.3%) and Richard G. Toomey (20.9%). There were five seats open on the board, but only four people filed to run.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shooting Saturday night injures one in Greensboro, police say
Crime

Shooting Saturday night injures one in Greensboro, police say

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to the 3600 block of Clifton Road and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police released no further details about the shooting, one of several cases of violence on Saturday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News