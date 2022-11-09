Who won what? Here's a big roundup of election results from Guilford County

Here are the complete but unofficial results from races on the ballot in Guilford County, including statewide races and those involving multiple counties.

Local races

Guilford County Board of Commissioners At-Large: Democrat Kay Cashion defeated Republican Jerry Alan Branson 106,355 votes to 77,298, or about 58% to 42%.

Guilford County Board of Commissioners District 1: Democrat J. Carlvena Foster ran unopposed and received 100% of the votes.

Guilford County Board of Commissioners District 2: Republican Alan Perdue beat Democrat Paul Meinhart 14,201 votes to 9,204, or about 61% to 39%.

Guilford County Board of Commissioners District 3: Republican Pat Tillman defeated Democrat Derek Mobley 16,870 votes to 15,772, or about 51.7% to 48.3%.

Guilford County Board of Commissioners District 7: Democrat Frankie T. Jones Jr. defeated Republican Kenny Abbe 14,705 votes to 3,803, or about 79% to 21%.

Guilford County Board of Education At-Large: Democrat Alan Sherouse defeated Republican Demetria Carter 100,277 votes to 81,946, or about 55% to 45%.

Guilford County Board of Education District 2: Republican Crissy Pratt defeated Democrat Amanda Cook 13,660 votes to 9,683, or about 59% to 41%.

Guilford County Board of Education District 4: Republican Linda Welborn defeated Democrat Deon Clark 14,306 votes to 13,193, or about 52% or 48%.

Guilford County Board of Education District 6: Democrat Khem D. Irby defeated Republican Tim Andrew 13,015 votes or 11,781, or 52.5% to 47.5%.

Guilford County Board of Education District 8: Democrat Deena Hayes-Greene ran unopposed and received 100% of the vote.

Guilford County Clerk of Superior Court: Democrat Lisa Y. Johnson-Tonkins ran unopposed and received 100% of the vote.

Guilford County Sheriff: Democrat Danny Rogers defeated Republican Phil Byrd 102,300 votes to 81,743, or about 55.6% to 44.4%.

Guilford Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Josh Myers (28.3%) and Anna Gerringer Amoriello (24.9%) won the two seats by narrowly defeating Joshua (Fox) Brown (23.2%) and David Crawford (22.7%) in a nonpartisan race.

NC State Senate District 27: Democrat Michael Garrett defeated Republican Richard (Josh) Sessoms about 54% to 46%.

NC State Senate District 28: Democrat Gladys A. Robinson defeated Republican Paul Schumacher 73% to 27%.

NC House of Representatives District 57: Democrat Ashton Clemmons defeated Republican Michelle C. Bardsley about 55% to 45%.

NC House of Representatives District 58: Democrat Amos Quick defeated Republican Chrissy Smith about 69% to 31%.

NC House of Representatives District 59: Republican Jon Hardister defeated Republican Sherrie Young about 56% to 44%.

NC House of Representatives District 60: Democrat Cecil Brockman defeated Bob Blasingame about 59% to 41%.

NC House of Representatives District 61: Democrat Mary Price (Pricey) Harrison ran unopposed and received 100% of the vote.

NC House of Representatives District 62: Republican John Faircloth defeated Democrat Brandon Gray about 52% to 48%.

NC Superior Court Judge District 18C Seat 1: Democrat Stuart Albright ran unopposed and received 100% of the vote.

NC District Court Judge District 18 Seat 1: Democrat Marc Ross Tyrey ran unopposed and received 100% of the vote.

NC District Court Judge District 18 Seat 2: Democrat Larry L. Archie ran unopposed and received 100% of the vote.

District Attorney District 24: Democrat Avery Michelle Crump ran unopposed and received 100% of the vote.

City of Archdale City Council At-Large: Kelly Grooms defeated Lorie Mabe-McCroskey about 55% to 45%. In Guilford County, Grooms won by one vote, 43 to 42.

City of Archdale City Council Ward 1: Larry Warlick ran unopposed and received 99% of the vote, and 98% in Guilford County.

City of Archdale City Council Ward 4: John A. Glass ran unopposed and received 99% of the vote, and 98% in Guilford County.

City of Archdale Mayor: Lewis W. Dorsett ran unopposed and received 98% of the vote, and 97% in Guilford County.

State races

US Senate: Republican Ted Budd defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley 50.7% to 47.1%, with Shannon W. Bray receiving 1.4% and Matthew Hoh receiving 0.8%. In Guilford County, Beasley defeated Budd about 58% to 40%, with the remaining 2% going to Bray and Hoh.

US House of Representatives District 6: Democrat Kathy Manning defeated Christian Castelli 53.8% to 45.2%, with Thomas Watercott getting 1.1%. In Guilford County, Manning defeated Castelli about 59% to 40%, with Watercott getting the remaining 1%.

NC State Senate District 26: Republican Philip E. (Phil) Berger ran unopposed and received about 85%. In Guilford County, Berger received 81% of the vote.

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3: Republican Richard Dietz defeated Democrat Lucy Inman about 53% to 47%. In Guilford County, Inman defeated Dietz 58% to 42%.

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5: Republican Trey Allen defeated Sam J. Ervin IV about 52% to 48%. In Guilford County, Ervin defeated Allen about 58% to 42%.

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8: Republican Julee Tate Flood defeated Democrat Carolyn Jennings Thompson about 53% to 47%. In Guilford County, Thompson defeated Flood about 58% to 42%.

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9: Republican Donna Stroud defeated Democrat Brad A. Salmon about 55% to 45%. In Guilford County, Salmon defeated Stroud about 55% of the vote to 45%.

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10: Republican John M. Tyson defeated Democrat Gale Murray Adams. In Guilford County, Adams defeated Tyson about 58% to 42%.

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11: Republican Michael J. Stading defeated Democrat Darren Jackson by 53% to 47%. In Guilford County, Jackson defeated Stading about 58% to 42%.