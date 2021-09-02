 Skip to main content
Why isn't Cone Health using its Green Valley campus for COVID-19 patients? The answer may surprise you.
Why isn't Cone Health using its Green Valley campus for COVID-19 patients? The answer may surprise you.

Cone Health Green Valley Campus (copy)

File photo -- For 18 months, Cone Health's Green Valley campus, formerly Women's Hospital, was solely devoted to treating COVID-19 patients. 

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — With the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, why doesn't Cone Health reopen its Green Valley campus?

Well, for one thing, the hospital system no longer owns it.

The hospital, which was solely devoted to treating COVID-19 cases for nearly 11 months, was traded to local developer Deep River Partners in a real estate swap, Cone Health announced in a news release Wednesday.

The deal was reached 18 months ago, but wasn't finalized until now. Deep River Partners postponed its plans for the building so Cone Health could use it for COVID-19 patients, Cone Health said.

“We understood the importance of a COVID-19 hospital,” Lowell Easter of Deep River Partners said in the release. 

Barbara Curtis was wheeled out of the hospital to the sounds of her favorite song, "Happy" by Pharrell Williams. She thanked the staff, telling them she would never forget them. The 116-bed hospital, devoted to COVID-19 patients, closed March 3, 2021, because of the declining number of people needing hospitalization because of the virus.

As the pandemic unfolded, the health system quickly reopened the facility — the former Women's Hospital — to coronavirus patients in April 2020. More than 4,700 people with the highly contagious disease were treated there until the last patient left in March. 

“I get asked a lot about reopening Green Valley as a COVID-19 facility," Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone Health's CEO, said in the release. “We have reached the decision that COVID-19 isn’t going away and has become part of the current health care landscape.

"We drew on the lessons from Green Valley, and today we can treat large numbers of COVID-19 patients in our main hospitals."

In the real estate transaction with Deep River Partners, Cone Health said will receive a large lot at 708 Green Valley Road.

It also previously received an office building at 706 Green Valley Road. Several Cone Health departments already are housed in the building and there are plans for future development, according to the release.

The former Green Valley campus at 801 Green Valley Road has deep roots in the community. It opened as Greensboro Hospital in 1977. Cone Health bought the facility and opened it as The Women’s Hospital of Greensboro in November 1990.

The 134-bed facility was the state’s first free-standing women’s care hospital, the health system said, and more than 150,000 babies were born there.

Women's Hospital was replaced by the $100 million Women's and Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital in February 2020.

“As part of this community, we are aware of its storied history,” Easter said of the old hospital. “We can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds for this area.”

