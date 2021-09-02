Why isn't Cone Health using its Green Valley campus for COVID-19 patients? The answer may surprise you.

GREENSBORO — With the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, why doesn't Cone Health reopen its Green Valley campus?

Well, for one thing, the hospital system no longer owns it.

The hospital, which was solely devoted to treating COVID-19 cases for nearly 11 months, was traded to local developer Deep River Partners in a real estate swap, Cone Health announced in a news release Wednesday.

The deal was reached 18 months ago, but wasn't finalized until now. Deep River Partners postponed its plans for the building so Cone Health could use it for COVID-19 patients, Cone Health said.

“We understood the importance of a COVID-19 hospital,” Lowell Easter of Deep River Partners said in the release.

As the pandemic unfolded, the health system quickly reopened the facility — the former Women's Hospital — to coronavirus patients in April 2020. More than 4,700 people with the highly contagious disease were treated there until the last patient left in March.

“I get asked a lot about reopening Green Valley as a COVID-19 facility," Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone Health's CEO, said in the release. “We have reached the decision that COVID-19 isn’t going away and has become part of the current health care landscape.