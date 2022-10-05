 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why were Greensboro police on top of Chick-fil-A today? Here's what they were doing there.

Greensboro police officers responded to an important call Wednesday. They spent most of the day on the roof of the Chick-fil-A on Battleground Avenue as part of a fundraiser to support N.C. Special Olympics. The department has collaborated with the Brassfield Chick-fil-A for 15 years on the annual fundraiser, which has been on hold the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Money raised aids Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports, health and wellness for athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities. Missed the fundraiser? Donations can be made at https://sonc.net.

Cops On Top

Police officers attract the attention of people in the drive-thru during "Cops on Top" at Chick-fil-A on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro on Wednesday.
Cops On Top

James Alan makes a donation Wednesday while waiting in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru during the "Cops on Top" fundraiser for N.C. Special Olympics. 
Cops On Top

Officer J D Powell waves to people in the drive-thru from the roof of the Chick-fil-A on Battleground Avenue. The annual fundraiser returned Wednesday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cops On Top

Gary Thornton makes a donation Wednesday while waiting in the drive-thru during the "Cops on Top" fundraiser at Chick-fil-A on Battleground Avenue.
Cops On Top

Children poke through the sunroof of their minivan to get a better look at police officers on the roof at Chick-fil-A on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro on Wednesdsay. The officers were raising money and awareness for N.C. Special Olympics.
