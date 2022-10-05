Greensboro police officers responded to an important call Wednesday. They spent most of the day on the roof of the Chick-fil-A on Battleground Avenue as part of a fundraiser to support N.C. Special Olympics. The department has collaborated with the Brassfield Chick-fil-A for 15 years on the annual fundraiser, which has been on hold the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Money raised aids Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports, health and wellness for athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities. Missed the fundraiser? Donations can be made at https://sonc.net.
Why were Greensboro police on top of Chick-fil-A today? Here's what they were doing there.
