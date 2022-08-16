Wild and beautiful

A state-maintained wildflower bed along U.S. 220 in south Guilford County took top honors for the Central Region in the N.C. Department of Transportation's annual Wildflower Awards.
The golden bed of flowers in DOT's Division 7, which includes Guilford County, came in No. 1 for plantings in the 25-county Central Region, which includes the Triad.
The awards, sponsored by The Garden Club of North Carolina, are given to the best-looking flower beds in each region of the state. The 2021 Wildflower Awards were presented during the August Board of Transportation meeting for beds that bloomed last year.
Second place for Central Region went to the wildflowers along Interstate 85 at Hopewell Church Road in Randolph County.
Division 9, which includes Stokes, Forsyth, Davie, Davidson and Rowan counties, came in No. 2 for overall wildflower program, NCDOT said.