Just as sure as the dogwoods bloom, spring in North Carolina welcomes another annual tradition: the return of snake sightings.

State wildlife officials offer this advice if you cross paths with one.

“If you see a snake, do not be alarmed. Do not kill it. Give it plenty of room,” the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in a news release.

Of the six venomous snake species native to North Carolina, three are rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback. Each one is in decline and protected by the North Carolina Endangered Species Act.

Jeff Hall, a reptile conservation biologist with the Wildlife Commission, said snakes are an important part of the ecosystem and help control rodent, slug and insect populations.

“There are many ways we can coexist with snakes, which is important because of 38 of North Carolina’s native snake species, 10 are listed endangered, threatened or of special concern,” Hall said.

If you see a snake in your yard and want it to leave, try spraying it with a garden hose, wildlife officials said. You can also make your yard less hospitable for them by picking up stick and rock piles, keeping your lawn mowed, closing gaps and holes in your foundation and sealing openings under doors.

Many residents don’t report snakes unless they think it’s a copperhead, which are very common in the state and likely to bite. Maybe because of that, it’s also the most misidentified snake in the region.

One example of a regionally-threatened snake is the northern pine snake. Agency biologists want to know more about the whereabouts of the pine snake and are asking the public to report sightings.

The pine snake isn’t venomous and ranges between 4 and 5 feet long, but can get as large as 7½ feet. It has a white or tan background color with dark brown or black markings that begin as solid coloring or messy blotches near the head.

It’s mostly found in the Sandhills and the southern Coastal Plain, although there are reports of pine snakes in Cherokee and Swain counties. They prefer open areas within pine-oak forests with well-drained, sandy soil.

“Public assistance in recording and documenting the pine snake will be a huge help, because it’s difficult to conserve a species when we don’t know all the places it occurs,” Mike Martin, wildlife technician with the Wildlife Commission, said in the news release. “We are partnering with several organizations and agencies to conduct surveys in the areas where pine snakes have either been seen or areas with potentially good habitat.”

Sightings of these snakes in the wild can be reported in one of two ways, via a mobile app or by email. The agency partners with the HerpMapper mobile app to track amphibian and reptile species. Residents can download the app to a mobile device or tablet and enter information about any sightings.

If reporting by email, send a photo (required), the date and time the snake was observed and location (GPS coordinates preferred) to pinesnake@ncwildlife.org for Northern pine snakes and to rattlesnake@ncwildlife.org for rattlesnakes.