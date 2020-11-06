Will outstanding absentee ballots change a couple of the close races in N.C., including Guilford County?

With potentially tens of thousands of absentee ballots still outstanding, some races in North Carolina remained too close to determine a winner the day after the general election.
And some candidates were already calling for recounts in close races, including school board and commissioners contests in Guilford County.
A record-breaking 74.6% of registered voters in North Carolina cast a ballot — about 5.5 million in all — in Tuesday's general election, state elections board Chairman Damon Circosta said Wednesday during a news conference. About 73.8% of Guilford County's registered voters cast a ballot, state data shows.
While protesters gathered in Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon to encourage every vote be counted, state officials acknowledged the election isn't over.
“In the coming days, state and county staff will complete their post-election procedures," Circosta said. “These include processing ballots that were voted on or before Election Day, researching provisional ballots and conducting audits and verification measures.”
North Carolina was one of several states where key races were too close to call on Election Day and even into Wednesday. Some might have to wait even longer, until final absentee ballots — up to 116,000 — arrive to be counted. North Carolina had extended that deadline to Nov. 12, the day before the statewide canvass to certify election results. Elections officials said Wednesday they don't expect to update the state's numbers before that deadline.
Even then, the results won't be official.
The vote tallies don't get finalized until Nov. 24 — three weeks after the election — which is typical.
Issues at a handful of polling sites, including a late start at Bluford Elementary School in Greensboro, extended voting at those locations and delayed reporting of North Carolina's results on Tuesday. The state posted complete but unofficial returns around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“Nearly 5.5 million ballots were cast and counted,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state elections board. “These unofficial results represent more than 977,000 absentee by mail ballots cast by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 3.6 million ballots cast during one-stop early voting period and approximately 900,000 ballots cast at Election Day precincts yesterday.”
While 116,000 absentee ballots have yet to be returned and counted, it's not clear how many will end up part of the final vote tally. Officials say some may not be returned for whatever reason, and some people who requested them may have voted on Election Day, nullifying their absentee ballot.
The role of absentee ballots in this year's election, and President Donald Trump's attacks on the mail-in voting process, led protesters to gather in Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon for a "Protect Our Vote" rally.
The event, organized by Indivisible Guilford County, drew a crowd of about 100 outside of the Melvin Municipal Office Building downtown. People listened to speakers from the local group while they held signs that read “Count every vote” and “Democracy is worth the wait.”
Organizer Jane Kraemer said she is concerned the president "is going to try to steal the election.”
She’s also concerned with the high percentage of people who still voted for Trump despite what she says is the negative impact his presidency has had on the country, including his administration's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And yet, he could potentially win this election,” Kraemer said. “It’s absurd.”
Commissioners race
Trailing by only 18 votes, Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson is asking the Guilford County Board of Elections for a recount in the District 4 race for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
"If it’s 50-50, there’s a strong voice of opinion in the district and the county that they want strong representation from a conservative voice," the Republican Branson said Wednesday morning. "I'm not going to lay over and play dead just yet."
According to unofficial election results, Branson trailed his Democratic opponent Mary Beth Murphy by 18 votes with 49.98% of the vote compared to Murphy's 50.02%.
Branson said he has questions about absentee ballots yet to be counted and feels that he had a stronger showing given that Murphy won only four of 22 precincts in the district, which covers eastern Guilford County and parts of northeast Greensboro.
Branson won more votes cast on Election Day by 2-1, according to Board of Elections totals, but trailed significantly in absentee-by-mail votes.
Regardless of the outcome of Branson's race, the balance of power on the Board of Commissioners will change from Republican to Democrat as Democratic candidates prevailed in races for the two open seats.
According to unofficial results, Democrat Carly Cooke beat Republican Troy Lawson in the District 5 race to replace Commissioners Chairman Jeff Phillips, a Republican, who did not seek reelection.
In District 6, Democrat James Upchurch defeated former High Point Mayor Jim Davis to replace Republican Hank Henning, who also did not seek reelection.
Even if Branson were to win his race, the commissioners would change from a slim 5-4 Republican majority to a 6-3 Democratic majority.
Branson is no fan of the most experienced Democrat on the board, Melvin "Skip" Alston, who won reelection unopposed in District 8.
Branson said that if Alston is elected chairman of the board, the Democrats may make changes in the county's administrative staff and consider raising property taxes.
School board
At least one of the two closely contested races for Guilford County Board of Education is likely headed toward a recount.
Republican Michelle Bardsley, a high school career and technical education teacher for Wake County Public Schools, said Wednesday she will be asking for a recount in the District 5 race, where she trails Deborah Napper by 187 votes, according to unofficial election returns.
“We want to make sure that every vote is counted, no voter is disenfranchised, and everything is taken care of,” Bardsley said.
The winner will replace longtime board member Darlene Garrett, who decided not to run again.
The race is close, with Napper ahead 50.26% to Bardsley's 49.74%.
Napper, a nurse with Aveanna Healthcare who ran as an unaffiliated candidate, said Wednesday she wasn’t surprised Bardsley was asking for a recount.
If the vote were to shift massively between now and the Nov. 13 canvass to certify results and put her opponent ahead, Napper said she too could consider asking for a recount.
She noted, however, that many people who voted higher up the ballot didn’t pick anyone for the school board races and so not all outstanding absentee ballots that come in will necessarily impact the District 5 race.
In the other contested school board race, incumbent Pat Tillman, a Republican in his first four-year term on the board, was leading 50.12% to 49.88% for Democrat and political newcomer Blake Odum, unofficial returns show. Tillman handles business development efforts for THS Creative in Greensboro. Odum is a youth development coordinator at Vandalia Elementary, nonprofit leader and motivational speaker.
Tillman, who had 88 more votes than Odum in the District 3 race, said his best guess is that his opponent is unlikely to net enough additional votes from outstanding absentee ballots to flip the race. And he said his understanding is that recounts, which occur after the canvass, rarely make a difference of more than three or four votes.
The News & Record was not able to reach Odum on Wednesday.
Both school board races are within the 1% difference in votes that allows a local candidate to demand a recount under state law.
