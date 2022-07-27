Will there be a recount in the Greensboro mayoral race? Only time will tell.

GREENSBORO — Will there be a recount in the mayoral election?

That likely won’t be clear until late next week after election officials have canvassed and certified all the ballots.

While Tuesday night’s vote count included most ballots, there are still a few that may arrive by mail or that were “provisional” in status.

Charlie Collicutt, the director of Guilford County's elections, said provisional ballots are set aside by elections officials to allow them to determine if the voter could legitimately participate in the election.

“Maybe we didn't have them on the books or they got married and hadn't changed their name and we couldn't find them,” Collicutt explained. “But I think a big one for this election that will be pertinent is … whether or not they live inside of Greensboro.”

Some voters who lived outside of the city tried to vote on Tuesday and were turned away because it was a municipal election and they did not live within the city limits.

Incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan received 425 votes more than challenger Justin Outling, according to Tuesday’s unofficial results collected from 108 precincts. Outling, who represents District 3 on the City Council, has not conceded the race and may ask for a recount.

“It's not about challenging the validity of the processes,” Outling said Wednesday. “The focus is really just on how many ballots are out there that haven’t been counted … and for those votes to be counted.”

Vaughan, however, believes she has won the election. “I can understand he would want to make sure that all the votes are counted,” she said, “but I don't feel it will change the conclusion of the election.”

Vaughan received 13,932 votes to Outling’s 13,507 — a 1.3% difference. State law says a recount can be requested if the difference in votes between two candidates is not more than 1% of the total ballots cast.

Collicutt said he received 17 absentee ballots before Wednesday’s afternoon mail and about 34 provisional ballots that still have to be vetted and possibly added.

Valid mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday and arrive Thursday or Friday also can be added to the vote totals, he said.

“(Outling) could get within … the margin for recount, but he could also — if enough ballots came in — could change the result,” Collicutt said. “That, historically with math of how many ballots are coming in, that’s more challenging right now.”

The number of votes Outling needs in either scenario is currently unknown because as votes are added, the percentages change, Collicutt said.

Between now and Aug. 5, elections staff will be conducting an audit to ensure there are no counting errors, inconsistency in paperwork or other abnormalities.

The Guilford County Board of Elections will hold a public vote on Aug. 5 to certify the election results.

Miscellaneous write-in votes accounted for 15.2% of Tuesday’s vote total in the mayor’s race. A third candidate, Chris Meadows, waged a late write-in campaign.

How many votes Meadows received won’t be known until late next week because those write-in votes have to be manually entered by elections staff.

“And there’s thousands, so that’s going to take a long time,” Collicutt said. “I can tell you from observation that Chris Meadows got a lot of votes, but I cannot tell you who else may have gotten votes and how many.”

Outling said he may have won the race outright had Meadows not entered. He based this on analyzing data at the precinct level from Tuesday’s election and the May 17 primary, which had no write-in candidate.

“The write-in candidate likely had votes that otherwise would have went to me based on what happened in the primary,” Outling said.

Vaughan said Tuesday’s vote shows residents are happy with the direction to city is moving.

“The voters have basically returned the same council,” she said. “We need to just continue moving our momentum forward.”