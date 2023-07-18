Readers remind I’m long overdue for recommendations across the globe, across varietals and across price points. (And those price points just keep escalating, don’t they?)

Here’s a best bang-for-buck-who’s-who, some pricey, some more wallet-friendly, all garnering critical acclaim.

Washington state is still a safe haven for very good wines at decent prices: 2021 Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Chardonnay ($16); 2021 L’Ecole No. 41 Semillon ($16); Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling ($10); 2019 Castle Rock Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($10).

Likewise, look to South America for bargains: 2020 Graffigna Glorious Selection Malbec ($19); 2020 Antigal Malbec Uno ($14); 2022 Veramonte Organic Sauvignon Blanc Reserve ($13); 2020 Domaine Bousquet Gaia Cabernet Franc ($20).

You can’t go wrong with this international grab-bag: 2021 Masciarelli Montepulciano d’Abbruzzo ($15) from Italy; 2020 Yalumba Shiraz-Viognier ($13) from Australia; 2020 Bodegas Ego Jumilla Goru ($14) from Spain; 2019 Famille Perrin Cotes du Rhone Reserve ($13) from France; 2019 Condado de Haza Ribera del Duero Crianza ($23) from Spain; 2021 Laurenz Five Singing Gruner Veltliner ($15) from Austria; 2021 Cederberg Bukettraube ($16) from South Africa; 2021 Dry Creek Clarksburg Chenin Blanc ($15) from California; 2021 Chateau Souverain Sauvignon Blanc ($11) from California; 2018 Carpineto Chianti Classico Reserve ($28) from Italy; and Carpineto’s little brother, 2020 Dogajolo Toscano ($15).

With an upcoming trip to Oregon’s Willamette Valley – home to world-class Pinot Noir – I rev my palate with elegantly lush counterpoints from California. Three I’ve enjoyed recently: 2021 Gary Farrell Russian River Pinot Noir ($45); 2020 Papapietro Perry Russian River Pinot Noir ($61); 2021 Boen Russian River Pinot Noir ($32). Like Oregon’s Willamette, California’s Russian River appellation is known worldwide for Pinot Noir and its signature dried cherry, black raspberry, strawberry, cranberry and spice notes. These carry a heavier sticker tag, but they compare favorably to French Burgundies at thrice the price.

At a recent tasting at Zeto in Greensboro, a California winemaker shared his wine journey and it was so reminiscent of mine I had to smile. Back in the early 1980s, the U.S. opened the flood-gates to French Bordeaux – really good blends that leaned on Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, Merlot and Malbec. These were dominated by either Cabernet or Merlot with the other varietals providing an enticing spice rack.

Bordeaux had hit its stride with several blockbuster vintages and they were remarkably affordable by American standards. On a police reporter’s salary – and that was plenty paltry – I was sampling and cellaring top-flight French blends from the late 1970s to mid-1980s.

What follows are Bordeaux I bought then. Today, they command a heftier price tag but are still - factoring in the passage of time – a bargain given the skyrocketing, triple-figure ask from this iconic wine region: 2020 Chateau Siran Margaux ($35); 2020 Chateau Phelan Segur St.-Estephe ($48); Chateau Ormes de Pez St.-Estephe ($30); 2020 Chateau Meyney St.-Estephe ($33); 2020 Chateau Gloria St.-Julien ($39); 2020 Chateau Talbot St.-Julien ($52); 2020 Chateau Prieure-Lichine Margaux ($49).

Each of these fall into the excellent category. If you’re hunting a special bottle for yourself or to gift others, these make a statement.

**

It’s never too early to plan attendance at upcoming wine festivals across North Carolina. These include:

Wine & Food Festival, Sept. 30, in Charlotte. www.charlotte.uncorkthefun.com

Yadkin Valley Grape Festival, Oct. 21, in Yadkinville. www.yvgf.com

Raleigh International Wine Festival, Oct. 21, in Raleigh. www.visitraleigh.com/events

North Carolina Wine Festival, Oct. 28, in Cary. www.ncfestival.com

Highlands Food & Wine, Nov. 9-12, in Highlands. www.highlandsfoodandwine.com

Ed Williams, a retired newspaper reporter and editor, has written about the wine industry since 1990. If you have wine news, email williamsonwine@gmail.com