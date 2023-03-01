The North Carolina Winegrower’s Association is continuing to expand its promotional push of North Carolina’s 205 wineries, 400 grape growers and its $6.1 billion annual economic impact on the state.

“A Taste of N.C.” — a curated fine food and premium wine event first introduced in Winston-Salem — was rolled out this December in Asheville and is scheduled for Wilmington in May. The Winegrower’s Association also plans to bring the event, open to the public, to Charlotte and Raleigh this year.

In addition, an international wine symposium is being planned, possibly in conjunction with Wake Forest University and other area colleges and universities. That event is meant to bring to North Carolina key wine representatives from France, Germany, Spain, Australia and South America. Associating North Carolina wines with international brands and expertise is an effort to boost its image.

The Winegrower’s Association concluded its largest ever annual conference in Winston-Salem last month, introducing marketing plans and other announcements:

Biltmore Estate Winery in Asheville was named 2023 North Carolina Grower of the Year in recognition of its contribution to the industry. Biltmore, the most visited winery in the United States, this year celebrated the 40th anniversary of its first estate-bottled wines.

North Carolina is tied (with Texas) for 11th in the nation in annual wine production. The state industry directly employs 25,515 people in addition to 8,700 employees in supply chain and ancillary work. The industry pays $348 million annually in local, state and federal taxes.

There are an estimated 639,600 wine country tourists now each year.

Childress Vineyards rolled out what is likely North Carolina’s only wine produced from the Black Spanish grape. The obscure variety is believed to be a hybrid nearly identical to Lenoir. The Lenoir grape is believed to have 18th century origins near the Santee River in South Carolina.

Raffaldini Vineyards continues pioneering work with appassimento-styled red wines. That winemaking technique involves drying grapes to evaporate water content and concentrate sugars and flavor compounds before crush. That sugar- and alcohol-boosting technique is common in northeastern Italy. Raffaldini leverages large de-humidifiers to dehydrate grapes, reducing water content by as much as 30 percent. Winemaker Chris Nelson joked about monitoring the “Jesus units…We’re trying to turn water into wine.” When asked why appassimento-styled wines carry a higher price, he notes: “Don’t forget, I just evaporated 25 percent of my wine.”

Grove Winery near Gibsonville won three medals at the most recent San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition – the largest competition of American-made wines in the world.

JOLO Vineyards near Pilot Mountain was North Carolina’s biggest winner at that California competition, collecting 13 medals. Other award-winning wineries there were: Jones Von Drehle, Raffaldini, Sanctuary and Dynamis.

The U.S. ranks fourth in the world in wine production but first in wine consumption.

For the first time in more than two decades, 2021 and 2022 marks the first two consecutive years of declining wine sales.

While inflation is boosting wine prices, the pandemic’s impact on the supply chain continues. One of the biggest cost increases for U.S. wineries? Glass.

Each year, I’m hunting “best quote” at the annual wine conference. This year’s favorite came from Chris Nelson, Raffaldini’s winemaker. Nelson, who has experience in California vineyards, noted North Carolina’s very different, very challenging grape growing conditions (humidity, vine disease, blazing heat, late freezes, wild temperature fluctuations, tropical storms). “Some people ask if I have any hobbies. Sure, I have hobbies. I collect spores, mold and fungi.”