GREENSBORO — City Council members got an update Thursday on a project that promises to be a gem for the city.

The estimated $75 million Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex incorporates a recreation center, library and park at one site. In 2022, Greensboro voters approved a city bond package that included $50 million for the project on East Gate City Boulevard.

“This project is a catalyst for east Greensboro,” Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said. “It says that we are investing in an area that's been underserved and neglected for many years.”

The Windsor Recreation Center, built in 1965, will be torn down to make room for the new 65,000-square-foot facility. The Vance Chavis Library, adjacent to the site, would close.

Its lending materials would move to the new center, where self-serve kiosks featuring themed collections would be dispersed throughout the building. For example, books featuring health and wellness would be included in a kiosk near a walking track planned for the facility’s second floor.

“We believe that you take the collections where the activities are happening,” said Brigitte Blanton, the director of the Greensboro Public Library.

Improvements to Nocho Park are part of the project, and the tunnel connecting the park to the community center would be expanded and improved.

Shawna Tillery, the planning and project development manager for Greensboro Parks and Recreation, walked council members through the initiative during Thursday’s work session.

She said the design includes an indoor pool with a lazy river and water slide as well as a gym and a walking track on the second floor overlooking the pool.

A café/teaching kitchen, sensory room, reading/computer lounge, makerspace and community meeting rooms also are included.

Blanton said with the reservation schedule of the meeting rooms, library staff will be able to curate materials that specifically pertain to that meeting.

In addition to the bond money, federal pandemic relief money from the city ($8 million) and Guilford County ($15 million) also is devoted to the project.

Additionally, Tillery said the city has applied for:

• A $4.1 million matching grant from the National Park Service for Nocho Park.

• $2.4 million for the tunnel improvements from the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

• $3 million in federal community project funding through U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning’s office.

Because of funding restrictions, the money can't be used to offset the cost of the project and could only be used to enhance it.

Samet Corp. is the construction manager at risk for the project, with 20% participation by minority firms during the pre-construction phase.

It is being designed by two minority firms — Vines Architecture and Evoke Studios. “A principal owner in Evoke Studios grew up in the Windsor community,” Tillery said.

The project is currently in the design/development phase, which will incorporate sustainability concepts, Tillery explained.

“This is where we’re making sure we get things right,” she said. “That the building is going to function in the way that it needs to.”

But several council members were concerned that the preliminary timeline puts construction occurring between February 2025 and March 2027.

“I want the council to be intentional about it happening,” Councilwoman Goldie Wells said. "The thing that happens with our community things … is that when there is a difference (with delays or expected costs), then that becomes an excuse."

Zack Matheny was concerned about the cost of the project rising. “We're forecasting a year-and-a-half out to two years — that's extremely difficult to do,” he said.

But Tillery said Samet, Vine Architecture and Evoke Studios have collaborated on the projected cost and outside firms have also been consulted.

“We've been very conservative as we've gone through this process, both from a design standpoint and from a cost-estimating standpoint,” Tillery said.

The city also will look at buying equipment, such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning components, ahead of time to counter inflation.

And Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson said private money is being sought for the project as well.

"It's such a unique project that really mirrors how we believe we should be serving the public in the future," he said.

Photos: Preliminary designs for Windsor Chavis Nocho complex