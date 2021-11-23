Winners: A Greensboro veteran and retiree, and a Jamestown machine operator take home big prizes in NC lottery games

After state and federal tax withholdings, Caddell took home $637,015, lottery officials said.

Caddell said he first plans to donate 10% of his winnings to his church. After that, he plans to pay off the mortgage on his condo and possibly buy a new house, according to the release.

Garcia stepped up to the giant prize wheel next. She took a deep breath and gave the wheel a hard spin, lottery officials said.

“Excited, super excited,” said Garcia after the wheel finally landed on $400,000. “My mom is going to freak out.”

Garcia purchased her ticket from the Wellons Village Family Fare on North Miami Boulevard in Durham. After state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $283,265, lottery officials said.

Not only will Garcia’s win afford her the opportunity to return to school, but she is thankful that her daughter can follow down the same path. “I have a sense of peace that my daughter can go to school too,” she said in the release.