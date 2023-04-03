A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man has died after an accident early Sunday on Interstate 85, Archdale police said in a news release today.
Officers responded at 1:16 a.m. Sunday to reports of a crash on southbound I-85, south of exit 111, involving two vehicles. A 2009 Mazda driven by Alfonso Candela was parked on the shoulder of the road outside the lanes of travel when a 2019 Chevy truck ran off the road and struck the Mazda from behind, police said in the news release.
The impact caused both vehicles to continue off the road to the right and down a small embankment. Candela later died of his injuries, police said.
Charges are pending against the truck's driver, Rigoberto Martin of Baltimore, Md., police said.
336-373-7019