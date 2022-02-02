Winston-Salem plant fire called potentially the most dangerous in city's history

“There have been no injuries or loss of life to any employees, fire responders or citizens at this time. We are grateful for the outstanding, rapid work last night and ongoing support from fire officials, as well as the volunteer services who have supported our employees and plant neighbors,” Carroll said in the statement.

“We will continue working with first responders and relevant officials to ensure safety of the community, and we will participate fully in the investigation into the cause of the fire.”

North Hills Elementary School, which is in the one-mile evacuation zone, moved to remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the school district opened the Education Building on Bethania Station Road for students who want an in-person option.

North Hills staff will lead lessons for those students and help students learning remotely.

Mike Causey, the N.C. commissioner of insurance and the state fire marshal, described the fire as a tragedy.

“It’s a dangerous situation and still very volatile,” Causey said.