Winston-Salem plant fire called potentially the most dangerous in city's history

WINSTON-SALEM — Winston-Salem fire officials are taking extensive safety measures in the wake of a massive fire at the Winston Weaver Co.’s fertilizer plant that prompted an effort to evacuate thousands of residents, Chief Trey Mayo said Tuesday.
Mayo described the fire as potentially the most dangerous one in the city’s history.
Three companies of firefighters are monitoring the scene, Mayo said at a news conference Tuesday.
The fertilizer plant at 4400 N. Cherry St. in the city’s northern section contained nearly 600 tons of ammonium nitrate, which is commonly used in fertilizer but is potentially explosive when stored in large quantities.
The fire department is allowing the fire to burn off the remaining ammonia nitrate at the plant. The scope of the fire was smaller Tuesday than the massive fire that started Monday night, Mayo said.
“We do not know what the rate of consumption is,” Mayo said. “We just need it to burn out of fuel.”
The danger of explosion at the plant remains until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Mayo said.
“I’ve been in this business for 33 years,” Mayo said. “When I learned how much ammonia nitrate was on the site last night, I felt as uneasy at a fire site that I have ever felt.”
The fire at Winston Weaver was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday and quickly spread. No injuries were reported.
The company’s 36 employees are safe and have been accounted for, said Ed McNeal, a city spokesman.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Ammonium nitrate is one of the world’s most common fertilizers and is a key component in many types of explosives used in mining. To create blasts, ammonium nitrate is mixed with fuel oil and detonated by an explosive charge.
A group of 60 city firefighters initially responded to the fire Monday night, Mayo said. That number was reduced to 21 firefighters Tuesday.
“At some point, we will be able to get in there and completely extinguish the fire,” Mayo said.
The fire department will maintain its one-mile evacuation radius as a precaution, Mayo said. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will monitor the air quality from the fire.
A crew with Piedmont Natural Gas Co. shut off the valves of two gas lines that run into the fertilizer plant to prevent an explosion, Mayo said.
Aerial surveillance showed that the fire didn’t pose a heat threat Tuesday to an adjacent railcar containing about 100 tons of ammonia nitrate, Mayo said.
The fire department last inspected the plant Dec. 21, and no violations were found.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conducted a quarterly inspection of the facility Jan. 3 and reported no violations. A three-year compliance report from the agency listed no violations from the first quarter of 2019 through the most recent inspection.
The EPA monitors air emissions, impacts on water quality and any releases of toxic chemicals. The agency does not regulate plant safety, however.
The wind was expected to blow from the northwest Tuesday night, and residents who live in the areas northwest of the plant will smell the smoke in what Mayo described as “spent fireworks.”
The smoke contains compounds of sulfur and ammonia, which are irritants, but are not particularly toxic, Mayo said.
“We recommend folks who have sensitive respiratory systems to avoid being outside (and) remain indoors and keep doors and windows shut,” Mayo said. “We don’t encourage folks exercising, running and walking if they can see smoke and smell the products of combustion.”
At an earlier news conference Tuesday, Matthew Smith of the N.C. Regional Hazardous Materials team, also said that fire didn’t pose an immediate danger to people’s lives and health.
“There is a 36-hour window that will run through (Wednesday) morning,” Smith said. “We can’t go anywhere near it for at least 36 hours.”
City and state officials have asked residents who live in the one-mile radius of the fire to voluntarily evacuate from their homes, Mayo said.
Mayo stressed that the evacuation is not mandatory.
“We live in a free country,” Mayo said. “Our capacity to force people to leave their homes is limited.”
Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement Tuesday, saying that he and other state officials are in contact with local leaders, such as Mayor Allen Joines, and first responders.
State officials are offering the support necessary to protect people and help put out the fire, said Cooper, who will be in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.
“This dangerous fire is extremely concerning,” Cooper said
A spokesman for Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant issued a statement Tuesday afternoon through city officials.
Andrew Carroll, a company representative, said that the fire started at the plant at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, and fire officials were immediately contacted.
“There have been no injuries or loss of life to any employees, fire responders or citizens at this time. We are grateful for the outstanding, rapid work last night and ongoing support from fire officials, as well as the volunteer services who have supported our employees and plant neighbors,” Carroll said in the statement.
“We will continue working with first responders and relevant officials to ensure safety of the community, and we will participate fully in the investigation into the cause of the fire.”
North Hills Elementary School, which is in the one-mile evacuation zone, moved to remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the school district opened the Education Building on Bethania Station Road for students who want an in-person option.
North Hills staff will lead lessons for those students and help students learning remotely.
Mike Causey, the N.C. commissioner of insurance and the state fire marshal, described the fire as a tragedy.
“It’s a dangerous situation and still very volatile,” Causey said.
The state fire marshal’s office deployed a drone and two investigators at the scene, Causey said. There is an investigation to determine how the fire started, said August Vernon, the director of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emergency Management.
The fire will result in the loss of fertilizer, worsening a current statewide shortage of that product, Causey said.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the residents who had to evacuate for safety reasons,” Causey said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Mayo said that local firefighters want to prevent the scenario that happened in a 2013 explosion at the West Fertilizer storage and distribution plant in West, Texas, that killed 15, injured more than 150 and destroyed more than 150 buildings.
“There were 240 tons of ammonium nitrate on site (in Texas),” Mayo said. “There are 600 tons on site here. If that doesn’t communicate the gravity of the situation, I don’t know how to verbalize that.”
A few mini-explosions were heard (and felt) Monday night, Mayo said, but nothing significant since. The danger of a larger explosion is what caused officials to pull firefighters away from the plant.
City officials used a reverse 911 system Monday asking residents living within a 1-mile radius to evacuate. A half-dozen or so people went to an emergency shelter opened at the Carolina Classic Fairgrounds.
State officials ordered the evacuation of a nearby Forsyth Correctional Center and Wake Forest University voluntarily evacuated some students and staff before canceling classes for the day Tuesday.
Fire investigators haven’t determined an estimate of the damage at the plant, Mayo said. The plant has a property tax value of $1.3 million, according to Forsyth County tax records.
Company officials will assess the plant’s damage, but that will take several days, Mayo said.