Wintry mix, flash flooding may occur as thunderstorms, cold front cross the Triad overnight

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash flood watch for the Piedmont Triad from midnight through Monday morning and a wintry mix is possible.

Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties are included in the flood watch area.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in central North Carolina late this evening and overnight, as an area of low pressure and a cold front cross the region, the weather service said. Two to three inches of rain are expected through Monday.

Excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Flooding also may occur in areas with poor drainage and in urban areas.

The forecast calls for a low temperature tonight around 33 degrees and winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Rain, snow and sleet are possible before noon Monday, with an accumulation of less than a half inch of snow and sleet expected.

Monday's high in Greensboro is expected to be near 43 degrees, with a north wind of 10 to 18 mph, gusting to as high as 33 mph, according to the weather service.