 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wintry weather affects Cone Health testing and vaccination clinic hours
0 Comments
top story

Wintry weather affects Cone Health testing and vaccination clinic hours

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Several Cone Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be closed or operating on a delayed schedule Friday because of the possibility of inclement weather, the health system said.

The schedule is as follows:

• North Carolina A&T Alumni-Foundation Event Center (Greensboro) — opens at 10 a.m.

• Triad Internal Medicine Associates (Greensboro) — opens at 1 p.m.

• Alamance Regional Medical Center Grand Oaks Pharmacy (Burlington) — closed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Glen Raven Medical Center (Burlington) — closed.

• Burlington Family Practice (Burlington) — closed.

• McMichael Building (Reidsville) — closed,

All Cone Health testing sites will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

People with appointments have been contacted and rescheduled for other times.

All Cone Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics should reopen Monday as usual.

To make a testing appointment for any future dates, visit conehealth.com/testing or call 336-890-1188. To make a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guilford County declares emergency ahead of weekend storm
Local

Guilford County declares emergency ahead of weekend storm

The latest reports from the National Weather Service indicate the area could get 2 to 4 inches of snow starting late Saturday into Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts, especially north and west of Greensboro. And one-tenth to three-tenths of ice accumulation is possible, with areas south of Burlington and Lexington most likely to be impacted. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert