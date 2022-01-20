Wintry weather affects Cone Health testing and vaccination clinic hours

GREENSBORO — Several Cone Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be closed or operating on a delayed schedule Friday because of the possibility of inclement weather, the health system said.
The schedule is as follows:
• North Carolina A&T Alumni-Foundation Event Center (Greensboro) — opens at 10 a.m.
• Triad Internal Medicine Associates (Greensboro) — opens at 1 p.m.
• Alamance Regional Medical Center Grand Oaks Pharmacy (Burlington) — closed.
• Glen Raven Medical Center (Burlington) — closed.
• Burlington Family Practice (Burlington) — closed.
• McMichael Building (Reidsville) — closed,
All Cone Health testing sites will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.
People with appointments have been contacted and rescheduled for other times.
All Cone Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics should reopen Monday as usual.
To make a testing appointment for any future dates, visit conehealth.com/testing or call 336-890-1188. To make a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.