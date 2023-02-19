Marsha Jensen was taken by the man who came to visit her roommate at Pfeiffer College, someone he had taught when she was in the eighth grade in Elkin while he was a teacher at the high school there. Jack Jensen was a basketball coach at Guilford College and was on campus to scout the team before they played each other.

A session of partying kept the roommate from coming from her room to meet him in the parlor, so Marsha went down instead. Jack was 31 and Marsha was 19.

"And I thought he had the absolute greatest twinkle in his eye," she said. "Well, a month or so later, I figure out he has hard contact lenses and it's just a light reflection."

Jack had that effect on women, but they were the mothers of the players he was trying to recruit to Guilford, and it wasn't his eyes, but his words that swayed them. Several of the players he brought to the small school in west Greensboro came because their mothers were impressed with his pitch and told their sons that's where they would play basketball. And in 1973, all those pitches would lead to a collection of talent that brought the school an NAIA national championship.

This weekend, the surviving members of that team gathered at Guilford for a series of activities, which included a dinner on Friday night and recognition at the game against Randolph-Macon on Saturday.

Jack Jensen didn't tell recruits they would be starters once they stepped on campus. He made a different promise, one that resonated with their mothers.

"Jack was a phenomenal recruiter," Marsha recalled. "It always comes down to the mother where the guys go, and he would let them know that.

"He never promised anyone that they were going to start and had to earn their starting position. But he did promise them if they stayed at Guilford and worked academically, they would have a degree. That's kind of what every mother wants to know, that their child is going to get a degree."

The Brooklyn connection

When he was known as Lloyd Free, offers from big schools came raining down like jumpers.

"Basically, when coming out of high school, I was like a man amongst boys," says World B. Free, an ambassador for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. "I was dogging everybody back in high school because I was killing them."

Free's high school team won the New York City championship, and his play brought recruiters from all over the country to his home. He said the recruiters were offering things like cars and houses. "The sun, the moon and the stars," Free said, recalling what his mother told him about the recruiters. Jensen had a different approach.

"None of them other people said nothing about the education. None of them said nothing about caring about her son," he said. "Everybody just wanted me.

"But this coach came (to) my mother and said, 'Look, we can't give your son what major schools can give your son, but what we can give him is an education and we can give him love.

"I was in Guilford College."

Leaving Winston-Salem, sort of

Teddy East Sr. lived blocks away from legendary Winston-Salem State basketball coach Clarence "Big House" Gaines. East had led Atkins High School to a state 4-A basketball championship in 1969, and then-Guilford Coach Jerry Steele was hot on his trail. But it was Jensen who came to the house to try to lure East, who had signed with WSSU, away from playing for Gaines and heading 30 miles east to play for the Quakers.

Again, Jensen convinced a mother that her son would be best in his hands.

Glory days Former star M.L. Carr speaks with an alum following a 50th anniversary celebration of Guilford College’s NAIA basketball title.

"I had known coach Gaines all my life, because where I went to elementary school was right where he lives so he kind of watched us grow up in the neighborhood," East said. "But, you know, at the time, my mother knew something I didn't know — what was best for me at the time.

"Winston-Salem may have not been best for me because, being in Winston, from Winston, I needed to get away from Winston to probably be more successful, and the decision she made was the right decision for me."

Father knows best

In the case of M.L. Carr, it wasn't his mother but his father who was impressed with what Steele and Jensen had to say when they visited their home in Wallace.

"When they left to go downtown for us to think about what they had said, my father turned to me and said, "You know, I don't know about Guilford ... but I know they're the first people that come in here and talk about the four years that do everything in their power to make sure that you have a degree from Guilford College because everybody else seemed to be talking about us being on the starting team and how much you would play,'" Carr recalls.

Getting a college education was especially important to Carr's father.

"Very common sense guy, but he didn't have the formal education, and he was adamant about the five of us getting a college education," Carr remembered. "And so, when I announced that I was going to come up and see the school, that they were pleased with that. They talked a little bit more about that education."

A different perspective

With Ray Massengill, it wasn't so much who influenced him to attend Guilford, but what his presence represented.

The nearly 7-foot Massengill was the lone white player in the starting five, something rare at the time. He said it wasn't an issue at all.

"We got along great," said Massengill, a Four Oaks native. "Worked out as a team, and that's what 's the great thing about it.

"The color did not matter. We were there. We were good, and that's the way I grew up."

Massengill was one of three married players on that 1972-73 team. He married at 19 and will celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary this year as well.

Senior player

After serving in Vietnam, Steve Hankins returned to North Carolina in 1970. The Greensboro native served 44 months overseas, and by the time he reached the Quakers he was 28, married and had a child. He had served in the Presidential Honor Guard and the 9th Marines, which carried the nickname "The Walking Dead" because of its high number of casualties.

Hankins also had a basketball career, and while he was at Camp Lejeune, one of the players he competed against was Lou Unseld, the brother of NBA great Wes Unseld.

"I was playing and coaches started talking to me, and I said 'Man, I'm too old,' and some of them said 'No, you're not.'"

Hankins went to then-Pembroke State University, but his wife was back in Greensboro hoping to begin a career. Knowing opportunities might be hard to come by in Pembroke, Hankins considered a change. Jensen had seen him play.

"And I thought about paying my way and go to UNCG, and I even talked to the coach there that Saturday morning," he said. "That afternoon, somebody told me to call coach Jensen, and I did and Sunday morning, I signed a scholarship to go to Guilford."

That championship season

Guilford went 24-5 during the regular season, losing in the Carolinas Conference tournament finals to Catawba, but the Quakers didn't need the conference title to get into the NAIA District 26 playoffs. In the playoffs, the Quakers defeated Barber-Scotia and Winston-Salem State to advance to Kansas City.

It was a grueling road to the trophy. Reaching the championship meant Guilford had to play five games over six days, including the opener at 10 a.m. — a 10-point win over Keene State of New Hampshire. There was also a 17-point win over Valdosta State, a 3-point victory over Westmont and an 8-point semifinal win over Augustana — an impressive achievement given that Guilford's opponents had a size advantage.

"They were ranked No. 3 in the nation, and we beat them," Massengill said. "That was also when their front line was 7-foot, 6-11 and 6-9, and our front line was 6-9, 6-6 and 6-2."

That victory set up the title match against Maryland-Eastern Shore, a talented team that pounded Slippery Rock and, according to teammate Greg Jackson, had put out word to Free that they would "wipe the floor with you."

"Greg Jackson knows how to pump me up," said Free, recalling the conversation. "''Did you believe they said that? They're going to wipe us up. We're from Brownsville. Nobody wipes us up.'"'

Jackson was the senior who took freshman Free under his wing, an obligation since they were from the same Brooklyn neighborhood.

"He could jump out the building," Free said. "I could jump, but I wanted to do the things that he was doing because I always used to watch him in the park."

Carr also admired Jackson.

"Greg was a natural leader. What an incredible person," he said. "When Greg left Guilford, he was going to the NBA, and when he was released ... he decided he was going to go back and work with the kids in Brooklyn."

Asked by Carr why he would go back to Brooklyn, Jackson said, "Because there's another Greg Jackson there that needs me. You know, there were people that helped me, and I want to go back and help these kids. That is what I'm going to spend my life doing."

Jackson, who was drafted by the New York Knicks in 1974, played one season in the NBA as a guard for the Knicks and the Phoenix Suns. He would eventually set up a recreation center that now bears his name. He died in 2012 at the age of 60. According to The New York Times, he suffered a heart attack during a meeting.

The finals

An account of the game from The Kansas City Star says Jackson hit a layup with 16:53 remaining to give Guilford a 59-50 lead. Maryland-Eastern Shore cut the gap to 76-72 when Rubin Collins stole the ball and scored.

Free answered with a layup and a free throw, and Guilford ran its lead to 88-76.

A key to the game was that Maryland-Eastern Shore stars Talvin Skinner, Tyrone Johnson and 6-10 Joe Pace fouled out.

Guilford went 29-of-36 at the free throw line and held on for a 99-96 victory — a win that gave the state two national champions, after WSSU had won a title in 1967.

Free scored 30 points and was named tournament MVP. Carr had 23 points and East poured in 18. Jackson added 13, Massengill had eight and Hankins contributed seven.

"I'll always say that was one of my greatest accomplishments in sports," said Carr, who had a successful NBA career with the Boston Celtics. "I was fortunate to go and win more championships in the NBA, but it didn't supersede what we accomplished in '73."

A coach's wife

Marsha Jensen was basically the same age as the seniors her husband was coaching, but she embraced the role of a coach's wife, starting with making ice cream for the players and graduating to steaks.

Some of their early dates involved going to basketball games, setting the stage for what would ultimately become a family atmosphere around the program. Jack Jensen got offers to leave Guilford College, but he promised Free he would stay at the school as long as he did. When the coach's family began to grow, the coach decided Greensboro would be his home for good.

Douglas Gilmer, who worked in the school's cafeteria, paid special attention to the Black athletes, and Marsha considers him a key to making them comfortable.

"If it had not been for Douglas Gilmer, I don't think any of the Black guys would have made it," she said, adding that Gilmer would occasionally leave a cafeteria window open to give the hungry athletes access to after-hours dining.

Jack also coached Guilford's golf team, and he led the Quakers to an NAIA championship as well as two NCAA Division III titles. He was returning from a weekend golf tournament when he died in 2010.

Besides the basketball crown and the golf championships, Jensen was a member of Wake Forest's 1961 Atlantic Coast Conference basketball championship team. The coach never missed church in 30 years, including one service where the spirit led him to believe Kansas City in 1973 would be a special place.

"About a month before the '73 team went to the national and won it, and we didn't even know if they were going yet, Jack came home from church one Sunday and he looked at me and said 'God said, well, we're going to win it this year,'" Marsha recalled. "And I looked at him like he was crazy. But we did."