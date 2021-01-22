With state's supply exhausted, Cone Health forced to halt 10,400 COVID-19 vaccinations

GREENSBORO — In a shocking announcement, Cone Health has been forced to reschedule COVID-19 vaccinations for 10,400 people after state officials said it won't be able to supply first-dose vaccines to the health care system next week.

People with appointments through Monday will receive their vaccinations as planned, Cone Health said. These are vaccinations scheduled to be given by Cone Health at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Those whose vaccination appointments are rescheduled will be placed at the top of Cone Health's waiting list and will be notified when their appointments can be fulfilled, the health care system said in a news release Friday afternoon. People with appointments to receive a second dose will receive the vaccine as planned.

The news is a crushing blow to many anxiously wanting protection against the coronavirus, a highly contagious respiratory disease which has been on a lengthy tear through the state.

Of late, state health officials have come under scrutiny from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for not getting doses into arms quickly enough.

Cone Health's announcement further underscores the struggles that states are facing as they try to distribute the vaccine against a surging tide of demand.