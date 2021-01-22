With state's supply exhausted, Cone Health forced to halt 10,400 COVID-19 vaccinations

GREENSBORO — In a shocking announcement, Cone Health has been forced to reschedule COVID-19 vaccinations for 10,400 people after state officials said it won't be able to supply first-dose vaccines to the health care system next week.
People with appointments through Monday will receive their vaccinations as planned, Cone Health said. These are vaccinations scheduled to be given by Cone Health at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
Those whose vaccination appointments are rescheduled will be placed at the top of Cone Health's waiting list and will be notified when their appointments can be fulfilled, the health care system said in a news release Friday afternoon. People with appointments to receive a second dose will receive the vaccine as planned.
The news is a crushing blow to many anxiously wanting protection against the coronavirus, a highly contagious respiratory disease which has been on a lengthy tear through the state.
Of late, state health officials have come under scrutiny from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for not getting doses into arms quickly enough.
Cone Health's announcement further underscores the struggles that states are facing as they try to distribute the vaccine against a surging tide of demand.
“We are deeply disappointed that we are forced to delay these essential vaccinations,” said Terry Akin, Cone Health's outgoing CEO. “In order to maintain an aggressive vaccination strategy, we need predictability and regular vaccine shipments from the state as originally promised.
"I am very unhappy that the state appears to keep changing the rules for vaccination allocation.”
In an email, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the state has worked with providers to exhaust its supplies so that it can get future allocations from the federal government.
"This week, in response to indications that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply states have on hand, our state and providers worked to rapidly administer vaccinations and exhaust North Carolina’s current supply," according to the email. "We know this is causing pain among providers who did an incredible job working to vaccinate residents quickly."
Complicating matters, the state health department is working to address concerns that the CDC is not adequately representing the state's vaccine progress on a website where it releases vaccine data.
But for those whose appointments have to be rescheduled, that probably won't mean much now.
In its release, Cone Health said the state's health department "called for all first-dose vaccines to be given by Jan. 25. ... The state assured Cone Health and other health systems that if the Jan. 25 goal was met, future vaccine shipments would be adequate to cover the following week’s scheduled appointments."
Akin said it was a surprise to find out otherwise.