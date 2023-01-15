 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman accused of coercing witness in sex assault case

GREENSBORO — A 44-year-old Snow Camp woman is back in jail after allegedly trying to coerce a witness in a sexual assault case, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Department.

Christy Jeannine Danese and Robert David King, Jr. were arrested Nov. 17, 2022, following an investigation into the sexual assault of a child. 

Danese was charged with felony child abuse and failure to report a crime against a juvenile. King has been charged with statutory sex and indecent liberties with a child. 

Danese was granted pre-trial release in December. But the Alamance County District Attorney's Office this month accused Danese of trying to produce "falsified documents" and of coercing the victim into changing their statements in the case.

Danese is now back at the Alamance County Detention Center and faces a $250,000 bond on an additional charge of felony obstructing justice. King remains in jail on a $300,000 bond.

Christy Danese

Christy Danese is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Alamance County Detention Center and faces a charge of felony obstructing justice.

 Courtesy of Alamance County Sheriff's Department

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

