Woman dies after car overturns in High Point crash, police say; two other people were injured

Updated 7:19 p.m.

HIGH POINT — A 25-year-old woman died Monday after the car she was riding in left the roadway and struck a tree, High Point police said in a news release.

Jasmine Monique Dunbar died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center from injuries she received in the crash, according to the release.

Ms. Dunbar was the front passenger in the 2008 Hyundai Elantra when the crash occurred on East Russell Avenue near Hines Street.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Ronnie Lee Ellerbe Jr., also was taken to Wake Forest Baptist for treatment of his injuries.

A 14-year-old boy in the back seat was taken to Moses Cone Medical Center in High Point for treatment, police said. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

According to police, Ellerbe lost control of the car at about 11:30 p.m. while traveling west on East Russell Avenue. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road before striking an embankment and a tree.

The vehicle overturned and came to rest upside down on the roadway.

