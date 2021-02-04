Woman injured in shooting early Thursday has died, Greensboro police say

Updated 4:55 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police say a woman found injured early Thursday has died and the deadly assault is now being investigated as a homicide.
Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Sanka Delayne Perry of Greensboro.
Officers responded about 12:10 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Avalon Road and found one person with injuries, police said in a news release. Officials later confirmed Perry had been injured in a shooting.
Perry's family has been notified, police said.
No further details were available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
