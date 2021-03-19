Woman says Forsyth County man indicted in Capitol riot had a 'desire for violence'

A North Carolina woman says she was not surprised to hear of the arrest of Charles Donohoe, a Forsyth County man who was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Lindsay Ayling, a doctoral student in history at UNC-Chapel Hill, said she was "long aware" of Donohoe's "desire for violence and his hatred of anyone he perceives as leftist."
Donohoe, 33, is a leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group known for attending alt-right rallies and protests across the country.
Donohoe and three other Proud Boys members were indicted this week on several charges, including conspiracy, destruction of government property and obstruction of an official proceeding. The other men were Ethan Nordean, 30, of Auborn, Washington; Joseph Biggs, 37, of Ormond, Florida; and Zachary Rehl, 35, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Donohoe is the president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys.
Federal prosecutors alleged in an indictment that Donohoe and Rehl conspired to interfere with law enforcement officers at the Capitol, according to an article in the New York Times. They were also accused of obstructing the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win, the Times reported.
Donohoe had an initial appearance on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Winston-Salem and appeared in court again on Friday.
Ayling said she had her first run-in with Donohoe on June 15, 2019. Afterward, she took to Twitter and shared the interaction, as well as photos of Donohoe and others. The tweet received over 100 likes.
A group called "Deplorable Pride" was planning to host a rally that day to support then-President Donald Trump, Ayling said. According to Deplorable Pride's website, the organization is an "LGBT Conservative Trump supporting organization in Charlotte."
Ayling was in Greensboro to attend a counter-protest with a group that included people who were a part of the LGBT community and "who didn't want their community co-opted by fascism."
According to Ayling, Deplorable Pride had canceled the event but a group of Proud Boys, known for supporting other Trump groups and providing "security" for events, showed up. They stood around, occasionally taunting the group she was with, Ayling said, and Donohoe was in that group of Proud Boys. She assumed Deplorable Pride had asked the Proud Boys to provide security but forgot to let them know the event was canceled.
"Despite being there ostensibly to support the LGBT for Trump group, the Proud Boys were yelling homophobic slurs at the counter-protesters," Ayling said.
