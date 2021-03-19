Woman says Forsyth County man indicted in Capitol riot had a 'desire for violence'

"Despite being there ostensibly to support the LGBT for Trump group, the Proud Boys were yelling homophobic slurs at the counter-protesters," Ayling said.

According to Ayling, Deplorable Pride had canceled the event but a group of Proud Boys, known for supporting other Trump groups and providing "security" for events, showed up. They stood around, occasionally taunting the group she was with, Ayling said, and Donohoe was in that group of Proud Boys. She assumed Deplorable Pride had asked the Proud Boys to provide security but forgot to let them know the event was canceled.

Ayling was in Greensboro to attend a counter-protest with a group that included people who were a part of the LGBT community and "who didn't want their community co-opted by fascism."

A group called "Deplorable Pride" was planning to host a rally that day to support then-President Donald Trump, Ayling said. According to Deplorable Pride's website, the organization is an "LGBT Conservative Trump supporting organization in Charlotte."

After the rally, Ayling said Donohoe tried to pick a fight with her outside of Stumble Stilskins, a downtown bar.

In her Tweet after her run-in with Donohoe, Ayling describes a Proud Boy "aggressively" walking up to her and standing behind her. When she told him she didn't want to hang out with him, he replied, "I know you don't."

Ayling responded: "So leave."

Ayling tweeted that a server then asked Donohoe to walk away and that she suggested they not let Proud Boys into their bar.

Because of her interaction with Donohoe in Greensboro, Ayling was able to recognize Donohoe when she saw him in Raleigh after the 2020 presidential election. Ayling said Donohoe was demonstrating with a group of Trump supporters and other Proud Boys.

"I was trying to walk to a counter-protest, but ended up approaching on the wrong side of the street," Ayling said. "I saw Donohoe before anyone else and immediately recognized him as the Proud Boy who had tried to start a bar fight with me."

Donohoe appeared to be doing "security" for the Trump rally, Ayling said, though she couldn't tell whether or not he was armed. She thought about turning around and going the other way, but he'd already seen her and she thought walking back the way she came would leave her more vulnerable to an assault. She said she decided to walk through the Trump crowd, recording video on her cellphone as a deterrent to an assault.

"Donohoe followed me all the way through the long block outside the governor's mansion, posturing like he was being extremely tough," Ayling said.

"I asked him to stop following me several times, but he continued to follow me the whole way through until I eventually made it to the area where counter-protesters were gathering."

Ayling's brief interactions with Donohoe were enough to leave her unsurprised when she learned of his involvement in the Capitol riot.

But she was also frustrated.

"It was frustrating that authorities did not take Proud Boys' violence seriously when they were assaulting Black people, trans people, or anti-fascists," Ayling said, "and that it took a direct assault upon the government itself in order for them to start treating right-wing and white nationalist terrorism with any degree of seriousness."