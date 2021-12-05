Woman struck and killed by vehicle Saturday while crossing South Holden Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A 61-year-old Greensboro woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross South Holden Road Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. to South Holden Road and Vanstory Street for a report of someone injured in a crash, police said in a news release. Officers said Yong Qing Tang was hit by a 2018 Toyota Rav 4 driven by a 29-year-old Greensboro woman.

Police said Tang was not in a marked crosswalk when she was hit. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

Neither speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the crash, police said.