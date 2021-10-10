Woman struck, killed on Business 85 in High Point after she got out of a vehicle during an argument

HIGH POINT — A woman died overnight after she got out of a vehicle during an argument and was struck by another vehicle, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 11:28 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the accident on Business 85 near the Interstate 74 interchange.

Officers found Charmaine Denise Bostick, 44, of High Point, laying in the median, according to the release.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Bostick was driving north on Business 85 with a companion when they had an argument. Bostick pulled her vehicle onto the northbound shoulder and parked. She left the vehicle on foot, crossed the northbound lanes and median, and began walking south in the southbound lanes, police said.

Another motorist traveling south on the highway struck Bostick, who died at the scene despite lifesaving attempts by emergency responders.

No charges are expected to be filed as a result of the crash, according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the Bostick did not sustain any injuries.