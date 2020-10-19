 Skip to main content
Woman who died in Summerfield house fire identified
Woman who died in Summerfield house fire identified

SUMMERFIELD — A woman who died in a Summerfield house fire in early October has been identified. 

Carla Harvey, 59, was identified by the Guilford County Fire Marshal's Office as the sole victim. 

Summerfield Fire Chief Chris Johnson previously said the call came in just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 6. Johnson said the fire was so intense that crews could see the glow of the fire and the thick smoke from about two miles away.

Johnson said his department received help from about 10 different districts because there are no fire hydrants or water supplies in the area.

