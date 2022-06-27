Women leaders talk struggles, stresses as part of Guilford County Schools event

GREENSBORO — Women leaders from across Guilford County Schools gathered on Monday for a tea-time dialogue on the challenges they face in educational leadership.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras and Deputy Superintendent Whitney Oakley brought together about 120 educators for the event held at UNCG’s Alumni House in Greensboro.

“I look around the room and I am reminded how much I enjoy events like this where women celebrate each other and where leadership is lifted up as a fundamental pillar of the community,” she said.

GCS Women Superintendent Sharon Contreras chats with Denise Francisco and her daughter Rachel Francisco before the Dialogue with Women in Education tea …

Those invited included district administrators, principals, teachers who are leaders in their schools and members of the superintendent’s teacher advisory council. The guests also included some UNCG administrators and academic leaders and at least one school board member.

Guests were encouraged to speak with others at their table about the issues faced by women in educational roles.

At one of the tables, women discussed challenges around maternity leave among other concerns. One of the participants said she is sometimes asked to do things that wouldn't be required of a man, but she didn't feel that those were purposeful slights. She suggested that maybe training could help people to learn what to avoid.

Participants also talked about the stresses faced by principals, with one new principal saying she wasn’t sure how many years she would be able to take in the role.

A principal with decades of experience told her that she had been able to deal with some of the stress by developing a team of leaders to whom she could delegate and rely on over the years.

Contreras said she got the idea for the event after attending a tea at N.C. A&T, where female students had a chance to talk with leaders in the community. She said she thought it would be fun to give women leaders in the district an opportunity to dress up and socialize together.

Contreras said she is a fan of fascinators — the fancy partial-head coverings favored by young women of the British royal family, among others.

Almost all the women in attendance wore fascinators — only to confronted by the deluge of Monday afternoon’s rainstorm after the tea concluded.

The event came as Contreras nears the end of her time leading the district. Tuesday will be her last Guilford County Board of Education meeting.

The district is on vacation next week. After that, Oakley will become acting superintendent while school board members continue their search for a new leader.

