Women's Only 5K Walk & Run postponed because of Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO — The 30th Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run will be pushed to a later date as Hurricane Ian approaches the U.S., organizers announced Tuesday.

The event was scheduled for Saturday at Cone Health MedCenter for Women. Wind and rain are forecast for the area as the remnants of the storm arrive later this week.  

The postponement also includes Friday’s packet pick-up event at Omega Sports in Greensboro. This date will shift in line with the new date for the Women’s Only 5K.

 Cone Health staff and community partners are working to determine a new date for the event. For updates, visit womensonly5k.com.

