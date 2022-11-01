 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Women's Resource Center of Greensboro holds job fair Wednesday

  • 0

GREENSBORO — The Women’s Resource Center is holding a job fair Wednesday.

Women 18 and older are invited to meet with employers who are hiring now, the nonprofit said in a news release. The job fair starts at 9:30 a.m. at 628 Summit Ave.

Those who attend will also learn about job readiness and job training programs at the center, as well as programming available through Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina.

The job fair features companies that are actively hiring: First Choice Personnel, BG MULTIFAMILY, RegO Products and Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina.

Find out more about the resource center's free programs by contacting Hope Strickland, director of community education and engagement, at 336-275-6090, Ext. 213 or Hope@womenscentergso.org.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Industry: chemical recycling as solution to waste

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert