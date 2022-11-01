Women's Resource Center of Greensboro holds job fair Wednesday

GREENSBORO — The Women’s Resource Center is holding a job fair Wednesday.

Women 18 and older are invited to meet with employers who are hiring now, the nonprofit said in a news release. The job fair starts at 9:30 a.m. at 628 Summit Ave.

Those who attend will also learn about job readiness and job training programs at the center, as well as programming available through Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina.

The job fair features companies that are actively hiring: First Choice Personnel, BG MULTIFAMILY, RegO Products and Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina.

Find out more about the resource center's free programs by contacting Hope Strickland, director of community education and engagement, at 336-275-6090, Ext. 213 or Hope@womenscentergso.org.