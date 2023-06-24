GREENSBORO — A National Parks Service committee is expected to accept — or reject — downtown Greensboro’s F.W. Woolworth building as a National Historic Landmark next spring.

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum, which occupies the building, is working with Georgia State University to pursue the national landmark designation.

It’s a necessary step on the road to their ultimate goal: to have the Woolworth and 12 other U.S. civil-rights history locations jointly declared as a World Heritage site by the United Nations.

The museum hosted representatives from Georgia State’s World Heritage Initiative for an update presentation to local leaders Friday morning.

John Swaine, the museum’s chief executive officer, said the project to get World Heritage site recognition spans 10 states.

“It would be a very big deal,” he said. “We don’t want to get any hopes up. But we want to stay focused and move this project forward, because this is a place that changed the world.”

The “A&T Four” — Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.), Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond — launched the 1960 sit-in movement when the A&T students sat down at the segregated F.W. Woolworth’s lunch counter in downtown Greensboro.

Will Harris, the principal scholar at the museum and professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said in an interview that the Greensboro Woolworth’s site and museum tell a distinct part of civil rights story compared with some of the other civil rights sites to be included in the proposal for the World Heritage site.

It’s a story, he said, of direct action. Long before Woolworth leaders agreed to their demands to officially allow Black people to sit beside white people, the Black sit-in protesters desegregated the counter with their own bodies, in spite of being told they couldn’t and shouldn’t.

Among the 13 sites GSU is proposing for World Heritage, only the Woolworth building and the Lorraine Motel in Memphis have not yet been designated as National Historic Landmarks. The Lorraine is the site of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

GSU professor Glenn Eskew, who is leading the university’s effort to nominate the sites, said they are also working on National Historic Landmark status for the Lorraine Motel, but are not as far along in the process, and so do not expect a decision on the Lorraine by spring.

The national historic landmark designation, or a similar equivalent in other countries, is one of the many necessary conditions that must be in place to qualify for national landmark recognition.

One of the other aspects that is considered is the preservation of the site — including preservation of the immediate surroundings.

With partial financial assistance from local governments, the museum has purchased adjacent properties. The purchase was needed to help the museum qualify as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Historic Landmark, Harris told the News & Record in 2022. Being able to control the surrounding property to maintain the character and feel of the historic site is important for the UNESCO designation, he said.