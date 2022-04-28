 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work on US 29 in Greensboro will close two ramps this weekend, NCDOT says

RALEIGH — Two ramps to access U.S. 29 North will be closed this weekend for a resurfacing project.

The work is part of the ongoing project to improve U.S. 29 between Interstate 40/Interstate-85 Business and Florida Street, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The ramps to access U.S. 29 North from I-40 East/I-85 Business North and from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday through Sunday evening.

During the closures, crews will be working work on road milling and resurfacing and installing concrete barrier rail and pavement markings, DOT said.

Drivers on I-40 East/I-85 Business North will be detoured Interstate-785 North to access U.S. 29.

