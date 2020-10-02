Work that will close I-74 ramp in Guilford County slated to begin tonight

HIGH POINT — The ramp from northbound Eastchester Drive/N.C. 68 to Interstate 74 East will close this weekend so workers can pave and do other work at the site, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.
The ramp is set to close from 8 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Monday. Contract crews will be removing a concrete barrier wall, paving the ramp and working on the ramp shoulders.
Drivers will be detoured up I-74 West to Johnson Street to access I-74 East during the closure, DOT said.
