 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work that will close I-74 ramp in Guilford County slated to begin tonight
0 comments

Work that will close I-74 ramp in Guilford County slated to begin tonight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — The ramp from northbound Eastchester Drive/N.C. 68 to Interstate 74 East will close this weekend so workers can pave and do other work at the site, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The ramp is set to close from 8 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Monday. Contract crews will be removing a concrete barrier wall, paving the ramp and working on the ramp shoulders.

Drivers will be detoured up I-74 West to Johnson Street to access I-74 East during the closure, DOT said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News