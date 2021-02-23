A crew of National Park employees from other parts of the country have worked the past five days to clear debris from the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park in Greensboro. About 70-80 trees fell during recent ice storms, creating hazardous conditions at the park. Although the park has been officially closed since Feb. 14, people have still been walking along its trails and the tour road, officials said.
Workers clean up Guilford Courthouse National Military Park
- Staff Reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
14-year-old Davidson County girl rescued after police shoot-out in Arkansas; police officer wounded and suspect dead, authorities said
An Amber Alert has been canceled for 14-year-old Savannah Childress.
Officers responded about 11:50 a.m. Friday to the 4200 block of West Wendover Avenue and found one person dead of an apparent drug overdose, police said. No further information was made available.
HIGH POINT — In a 911 recording, a High Point woman charged in the death of her 1-year-old son is heard begging someone to "please save my baby."
The forecast for Guilford County calls for rain, freezing rain and possibly sleet before 4 a.m. Thursday. After easing during the late morning, the precipitation is expected to get worse by evening.
High Point man charged in shooting of Kernersville police officer, who was in critical condition on Sunday, authorities say
The officer was shot three times with his own gun during a struggle with the assailant, police confirmed.
Missing Davidson County girl may be with sexual predator, officials say. Teen met person online, deputies say
A missing 14-year-old girl may be with a person she met online, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Guilford County and surrounding areas could see half an inch — or more — of ice Thursday.
'Please honor the park closure': Guilford Courthouse National Military Park asks people to stay out while downed trees are removed
The popular park is expected to remain closed for safety reasons until Friday.
Residents should consider alternative locations for family members who are elderly or who have special medical needs, if outages are extended, Duke Energy recommended.
Here's a look at what is delayed, closed or canceled in the area because of the threat of bad weather: