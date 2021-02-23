 Skip to main content
Workers clean up Guilford Courthouse National Military Park
Workers clean up Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

A crew of National Park employees from other parts of the country have worked the past five days to clear debris from the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park in Greensboro. About 70-80 trees fell during recent ice storms, creating hazardous conditions at the park. Although the park has been officially closed since Feb. 14, people have still been walking along its trails and the tour road, officials said.

