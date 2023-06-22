As Michael High looked to the circle of cameras and faces around him and his family on Wednesday, he remembered brothers and sisters in far-off lands.

In the early 2000s, he experienced some of the most intense battles of the Iraq War, fighting as an Army infantryman in Fallujah and Sadr City against Al Qaeda, and winning the Bronze Star for valor after leading his squad of two dozen under heavy mortar fire. He returned to the U.S. as a drill sergeant, working 18-hour shifts. Then he was deployed for a third tour, this time to Afghanistan.

But when a roadside bomb struck High's vehicle and dealt him injuries so severe that he medically retired from the Army in 2016, a new journey was about to begin.

And his fellow veterans were there to help him.

The "Driven to Serve" program, an initiative designed by veterans to help veterans in need, honored High, a U.S. Army staff sergeant and Purple Heart recipient, with the donation of a payment-free 2020 red quartz tincoat Buick Enclave Wednesday morning at the Foreign Cars Italia of Greensboro dealership.

After High's retirement from the military, he needed ongoing medical appointments and assistance in finding a job. The Driven to Serve car will give him the freedom to pursue new work opportunities and will relieve a financial burden upon him and his wife, Karen.

Before the red veil was removed from the car, High addressed the audience as he stood with his wife and his service dog, Lilibet.

"Veterans are afraid of being forgotten," High said. "Our fear is that people forget what it costs when the decisions makers in Washington pull the trigger and decide to send people to war. Everybody standing here remembers. You're doing God's work."

For the Highs, who recently moved from Alaska's Fort Wainwright to Greensboro, the car will not only help with his wife's full-time schedule serving other veterans, but it will also give him the ability to chase his ambition to become a business owner.

"I'd like to start a woodworking business," High said. "It was my father's dream and I've considered pursuing it since he's passed away."

The dealership was full of representatives from Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank, the two national organizations that partnered in the Driven to Serve initiative. Tom Kilgannon, president of Freedom Alliance, unveiled the car.

"This is also a way for us together to honor (the veteran's) service and to let them know that what happened to veterans in previous generations is never going to happen again. That's why Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank have come together," Kilgannon said.

"Since he got out of the Army, (Michael) has also performed another kind of heroism," Kilgannon said. "When you come home, you have to realize that you're carrying emotional scars that combat inflicts. To be able to overcome them and be such a man and leader of your family requires a different kind of courage. And Michael has displayed that kind as well."

Wednesday's vehicle donation marked the 57th gift of the Driven To Serve initiative and the 37th vehicle presented by the Freedom Alliance, a national military support organization dedicated to helping veterans overcoming challenges in daily life. The organization has also awarded over $23 million since 9/11 to children with parents who are ill or permanently disabled service veterans. U.S. Bank has partnered with other organizations to serve 56 veterans in everything from home refurbishment to donation of payment-free vehicles.

After U.S. Bank helped to bring the car to the dealership, Foreign Cars Italia provided detailing on the vehicle and a service contract.

And after the presentation of the Buick, the Highs were taken on a ride — in a Ferrari — to finish out the day.