Wynonna and the Big Noise gala canceled at Greensboro's Carolina Theatre

GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre's previously postponed Command Performance Benefit Gala featuring Wynonna and the Big Noise (rescheduled to April 22, 2021), has been canceled.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was originally postponed in the spring of 2020. While the theater had hoped that the show would go on once the Carolina was again operational, ongoing pandemic concerns have led to the cancellation.

Ticket holders have the option of requesting a full refund, or can turn the prior ticket purchase into a tax-deductible donation to the Carolina Theatre.

Like most historic theaters across the country, the Carolina has been unable to host events for almost a year. But the basic operating costs of maintaining the building continue, and the loss of the theater’s annual fundraising gala for the second year has taken its toll.

Command Performance ticket holders should contact the Carolina Theatre Box Office at boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com and indicate one of the following:

• My full ticket purchase for Wynonna and the Big Noise can be made a tax-deductible donation to the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, Inc.