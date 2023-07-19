British rock band YES announced their U.S. tour, "Classic Tales of YES," on Tuesday with a stop planned in Greensboro this fall.
The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform at the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts on Oct. 4 with tickets available on Friday.
For more information visit tangercenter.com.
